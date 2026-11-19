Got way too many succulents in ugly plastic nursery pots? Use decoupage to transform a glass jar into a planter you can hang from a repurposed banana hanger.

Succulents tend to be a low-maintenance option for people who love houseplants, but don't necessarily have the greenest of thumbs. Finding ways to add more succulents into your home as part of your decor can be challenging, particularly if you don't want to leave them sitting around in their original plastic nursery pots.

Repurposing items you already have in your home or can purchase cheaply can be a great way to showcase succulents as part of your rustic interior aesthetic. For example, if you're looking toon YouTube does. The creator paints a jar white, adorns it with a cute phrase, pops a succulent inside, and hangs it from a repurposed banana hanger using natural twine.

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For this project, you'll need a clean glass jar, white chalk paint, black paint, sandpaper, decoupage medium, printed text, a paintbrush, natural twine, and a banana hanger. You can often find banana hangers at thrift stores and discount stores, but if you're struggling to find one, head online.

For example, thiscosts just $10 and should work well for this project. While hot glue is often the adhesive of choice for many DIY projects, in this case, you might want something that provides a more permanent hold. A fast-setting adhesive, such as, will attach the hanger to the glass jar more securely.

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Beyond the physical items needed for this project, you'll also need plenty of time for finishes to dry between steps.ways to upcycle glass jars into unique home decor , and arguably one of the best is turning them into hanging planters. To make your own rustic hanging glass jar planter, start by painting both the banana hanger and the glass jar.

While Our Upcycled Life on YouTube paints the hanger black and the glass jar white , the colors and type of paint you choose are entirely up to you. Once the paint is dry on the banana hanger, use the sandpaper to rough up the edges, allowing some of the wood to show through the finish for that earthy vibe.

You may need to add a second coat of paint to the jar to make sure the glass is fully covered. Once the paint on the jar is dry, use the decoupage medium to adhere the printed text to it. Using the reverse transfer method, apply a layer of decoupage medium on the printed text, then place the paper against the jar with the printed side facing down and the back of the paper facing you.

Allow the decoupage medium to dry completely, preferably overnight. Then lightly dampen the paper with water and gently rub it off the jar, leaving just the printed text behind. Once your text is well-adhered, paint the jar with sealer. Glue a loop of twine to the mouth of the jar, forming a hanger, then wrap more twine around the jar's thread, gluing it in place as you go.

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This will hide the ends of the twine hanger. With the twine secured, you can place an artificial or living succulent in its plastic pot inside the jar, then hang it on the banana hanger. YouTuber Our Upcycled Life chose to add a cute phrase to her glass jar using the reverse transfer method.

If you decide to follow the creator's lead and use a trending, funny, or sentimental expression, remember that you'll need to print the words backwards so that they read correctly after you adhere the paper to the jar and later remove it. This is also a project where standard decoupage would work just as well as this reverse transfer method, and then you wouldn't have to worry about flipping the words when printing them out.

This project is really about taking what you already have — or can source very cheaply — and repurposing it into a hanging planter for succulents. So, ultimately, you can decorate the jars however you want. You can, for example, print any design you wish onto regular printer paper and add it to your succulent planter jar. If you want to skip the decoupaging step of the DIY project altogether, you couldpersonalized works of art for displaying your favorite houseplants.

You could also simply leave them painted white and unadorned for a cleaner look.