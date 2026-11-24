A shared menu, clear assignments, and a few simple plans, can help hosts spend less time in the kitchen -- and more time with the people they love.

FILE - Virginia Bautista and Rosa Broughton prepare a turkey for a gathering on Nov. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. Instead, a shared menu, clear assignments, and a few simple plans, can help hosts spend less time in the kitchen -- and more time with the people they love.

FILE - Virginia Bautista and Rosa Broughton prepare a turkey for a gathering on Nov. 26, 2020 in Los Angeles. Friendsgiving is a Thanksgiving-style celebration among friends held around Thanksgiving. It is typically a potluck, with guests contributing a variety of side dishes. The tradition gives friends a chance to gather, share foods or recipes, and create their own holiday rituals.

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Hosts can keep the event manageable by deciding how many people they can accommodate and what kind of meal they want. Ask guests about food allergies and dietary needs when inviting them. Take responsibility for the main dish or assign it to someone with time and oven space. Set up a buffet, label dishes, and make space for coats and bags.

Have beer and wine on hand, as well as ice, and encourage guests to bring their own alcohol. Food safety is also important, especially at a potluck. Use a food thermometer to ensure turkey reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit, according toKeep in mind that the celebration does not need elaborate decorations or a flawless menu. The whole point is gathering together and enjoying one another during the busy holiday season.

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