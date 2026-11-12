Keenan Allen provides critical update on beef with Mike Evans

Any chance of hard feelings between Mike Evans and Keenan Allen has been squashed and thrown into the trash.

met with members of the media for the first time with a large smile on his face and was asked about his previous rivalry with Evans.a long time ago.

Everybody wants to bring it back up,” Allen told Grant Cohn of 49ers on SI.

Also read What the 49ers' Trade for Keenan Allen Means About Mike Evans

“Obviously, but no, Mike’s a hell of a player. He’s probably better than me at this point. ”The Twitter/X war originated in 2020, when Allen reposted a video from his former team, the Los Angeles Chargers and wrote, “Ok I’m tired of biten my tongue… @cheetah @MikeEvans13_ @Chrisgoodwin.. )and the list goes on} ARE NOT a better receiver than me!

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Fast than me… every day of the week but separation.. CHILD PLEASE! ”“Don’t be mad at us we ain’t make the rankings or care about em. I like the confidence but be realistic you not on my level bro.

”The irony of the squashed beef between the two veteran receivers is that Allen was brought in to help be a temporary replacement for Evans, who is recovering from anThrough six games, he and Brock Purdy have found a strong early connection that has resulted in the 49ers winning their first six game, while Evans has caught 27 receptions for 420 yards with three touchdowns. Deebo Samuel, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5.