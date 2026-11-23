Keely Shaye Smith dazzles at the BFI IMAX premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth alongside husband Pierce Brosnan, ahead of its Netflix release.

Keely Shaye Smith commanded attention on the red carpet alongside her husband, Pierce Brosnan, during the London premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth on Monday. The actress, aged sixty-three, wore a striking lace black dress that highlighted her significantly slimmed physique at the BFI IMAX venue.

Red Carpet Style and Physical Transformation

Smith, who has been open about losing approximately one hundred pounds or forty-five kilograms since twenty twenty-four, displayed a transformed figure that drew considerable media focus. She previously told Vogue in twenty-thousand-six that she never hid her curves in baggy clothing, a sentiment that contrasts with her current slender appearance.

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Pierce Brosnan, aged seventy-three, was supportive and proud of his wife's journey, having previously defended her against online critics. He stated that he loves every curve of her body and values her as the mother of their children, emphasizing that he loves her person beyond just her beauty.

Film Details and Production Context

The upcoming sequel is directed by David Fincher and written by Quentin Tarantino, who directed the original twenty-nineteen film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. The story is set eight years after the events of the first movie and features a cast including Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, and Carla Gugino.

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Additional stars in the production include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian. The project represents a significant shift from Tarantino's directing chair to a writing role, with Fincher taking the helm for visual storytelling.

Global Release Schedule and Streaming Plans

The film is scheduled for a two-week exclusive IMAX release around the world starting on November twenty-five. Following its limited theatrical window, the movie will debut on the streaming platform Netflix on December twenty-three.

For fans of the franchise, this release marks a major event in the action-spy genre, especially given the recent buzz surrounding Robert Pattinson's casting as the new James Bond, a topic Brosnan had previously expressed delight about.

Family History and Relationship Background

Brosnan is a father of four, including his son Sean, aged forty-three, with his first wife Cassandra Harris, who died of ovarian cancer in nineteen-ninety-one. He also adopted Harris's children, Christopher and Charlotte, with Charlotte passing away in twenty-thirteen at age forty-one.

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The actor met Smith in nineteen-ninety-four at a party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They married in August two-thousand-one in Ireland and have welcomed two sons together. Brosnan has often described Smith as the woman who makes his heart sing and allows him to pursue his acting career with strength and stamina.