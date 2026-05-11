Keeley Hawes Reveals She Tried to Convince Emma Bunton to Quit The Spice Girls

Keeley Hawes, an actress and producer, has opened up about her experience trying to convince her childhood friend and Spice Girls member Emma Bunton to leave the group. She discussed Emma's struggles with being away from home while at theatre school and believed that struggling artists should stay with friends who support them.

Have YOU got a story? Email tips@dailymail.co.uk. Get the week's hottest showbiz gossip from Katie Hind in the Spotlight newsletter. Keeley Hawes has revealed she tried to convince her childhood pal Emma Bunton that she should quit The Spice Girls .

She shared how Baby Spice struggled with the challenges of preparing to perform with the band and grew concerned that she was struggling with being away from home. Reflecting on the early years of her career, Keeley admitted it could be 'really tough' while starting out. She also opened up about her own experience of starting out and how she and her husband Matthew Macfadyen consider themselves more like friends who work well together rather than a 'power couple'.

Keeley has founded her own production company and shares her thoughts on how she decides which scripts to take on





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Keeley Hawes The Spice Girls Emma Bunton Drama School Acting Family Power Couple

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