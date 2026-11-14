Keeler: Deion Sanders saves job, CU Buffs save season by stunning No. 14 Houston

Friday the 13th was Deion Sanders’ lucky number after all. The buzzards that had been circling over Folsom Field? Grounded by the FAA. Job watch? Not after CU’s biggest football upset in 19 years.

Joseph Williams #8 of the Colorado Buffaloes runs away from Houston Cougars defensive players before scoring a touchdown in the third quarter at Folsom Field on November 13, 2026 in Boulder, Colorado.

Hot Seat 42, No. 14 Houston 32. Coach Prime was working for the NFL Network the last time the Buffs knocked off a team ranked in the Associated Press Top 15. CU QB Isaac Wilson was a baby. Both of them gave Buffs fans a Freaky Friday at Folsom they’ll never forget.

Also read Biggest Question for Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Before Houston Game

And both gave their critics —Wilson, a quarterback known for a big heart and critical, late-game mistakes, didn’t make one. The young man produced his best performance to date as a CU Buff, completing 17 of 25 passes for 217 yards and rushing for 25 more, despite playing the last quarter-and-a-half with one good ankle. The final blow came with 4:36 left, with CU nursing a 9-point lead. Wilson went under center for a third-and-11 at the Cougars’ 27.

The Buffs QB faked the handoff, just about every Houston defender bit, and tight end Charlie Williams was all alone up the seam. Wilson popped a dart that didn’t miss, and Williams rumbled all the way to the Houston 2. On the next play, Richard Young scored CU’s fifth rushing TD of the evening to put the hosts up 41-26 and start the party.

The Buffs had dropped 35 straight games to teams ranked among the AP top 15 before Saturday night. The last time they’d nailed a pelt that pristine to the wall was No. 3 Oklahoma in September 2007. The Cougars , meanwhile, had won eight straight against unranked foes. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Boulder, Colo.

Bonkers? Yes. Flawless? No. CU led 35-20 and faced a fourth-and-3 with 12:12 left.

Instead of punting to pin Houston back on fourth-and-3, Sanders ran a play. It wasn’t a good one. Wilson took a shotgun snap on that one healthy ankle and got smothered for a 3-yard loss, turning it over on downs. A limping Houston bunch had a little life again.

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The Cougars got the ball back and quarterback Conner Weigman completed a 23-yard pass to CU 39. Two plays later, the senior QB took a keeper for 10 yards on third-and-8 to the Buffs’ 27. On fourth-and-5 from the CU 22, Weigman found tight end Patrick Overmyer up the right hash for a TD that cut the deficit to 35-26. The Cougars would get no closer.

And the Buffs just might have saved Coach Prime’s job in the process. After falling short in close losses to Big 12 contenders Texas Tech and Utah at Folsom Field last month, the Buffs, thanks to Wilson and an angry running game, got this upset over the line. With 5:34 left in the third quarter, CU driving and up 28-20, Wilson seemed to get his ankle rolled on a second-and-5 snap.

He hopped off the field on one foot and collapsed on the bench. Attempts to put weight on it didn’t work, and the Utah native went to the locker room while Keneal Sweetwyne took over the offense. But the Buffs’ offensive line kept rolling. And pounding.

Sweetwyne took the snap 14 yards around left end for the Buffs’ fourth rushing TD of the night, putting CU up 34-20 pending the extra point. Wilson returned to field on a third-and-6 snap with 2:06 left in the third quarter, but short-armed a screen pass. He jogged off the field on his own. Who knew Ralphie’s runs wouldn’t be the best of the evening?

CU rambled for 249 yards. They’d racked up 161 at the half, on just 12 carries, good for 13.4 yards per pop. The Buffs had four rushing scores by the end of the third quarter — the first time they’d done that in a game since September 2021 against UNC. On a night in which the 2001 Buffs were being celebrated in a pregame ceremony, it was if Chris Brown and Bobby Purify never left.

The Buffs had rallied from a 20-7 halftime deficit to open the third quarter with a 21-20 lead, but that was only the start of the wacky and the weird. CU’s Xavier Worthy was flagged for a false start on the first play on the second half. On first-and-15, Wilson threw a line drive that got tipped and landed in the hands of Houston nickel back Javion White for a Cougars pick.

On the visitors’ opening snap, Santana Hopper sacked Weigman, knocking the ball loose as he brought the signal-caller to the ground. The Buffs recovered at their own 45. Two plays later, on third-and-8 at the CU 47, Buffs wideout Joseph Williams took a quick slant in single coverage, cut back inside, threw off his tackler, and left everybody else in the dust, breaking clear for a 53-yard score and a 27-20 CU lead before the extra point.

It was easily Wilson’s most impressive game as CU’s starter, as he spent the second half outdueling — and out-managing — Weigman, his more celebrated counterpart. Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson, center, pitches out the ball as Houston defensive lineman Myles Parker, left, and linebacker Sione Fotu pursue in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Boulder, Colo.

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At the start of the night, Houston’s offense, from a distance, reminded you of CU’s 2024 passing game — those Peak Deion Days. Weigman spent most of the first half playing the part of Shedeur Sanders. When the tackles pushed back and pinched the pocket, he stepped up and fired darts through tight windows. On designed runs, he had no fear about throwing his 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame around like he was Bear Bachmeier’s older brother.

Up 3-0 on their second drive and facing third-and-14 at their own 48, the Cougs whipped out a tight end tunnel screen to Overmyer for a 14-yard gain. On third-and-seven at the CU 16, same drive, Weigman got the rock out quickly again, finding Trent Walker up the right boundary for a nine-yard gain and a new set of downs at the 14.

Three plays later, Houston found the end zone, as Cougars tailback Makhi Hughes took handoff wide right for an 8-yard TD run and a 9-0 lead before the extra point. Five seconds into the second quarter, Ralphie was down 10-0, on the back hoof, and demanding a response from Wilson. CU got one.

After five plays, a botched pitch and a punt on their first drive, CU came out to start the second quarter by recommitting to the ground game and using its tailbacks to set Wilson up, rather than the other way ’round. Four runs to start the drive got CU away from its own 6 and helped free a second-and-7 laser to wideout Ernest Campbell for a 24-yard gain to midfield.

The Buffs finished the drive with three more jabs on the ground, finally breaking through on a second-and-7 carry by Richard Young off left tackle, who exploded out of the box for a 38-yard jaunt and a score, pulling the hosts to within 10-6. Houston pushed that lead to 20-7 on a 52-yard field goal with 2:36 left in the second quarter, giving the ball back to CU and handing the Buffs a choice.

A 9-yard pass and a screen for a 1-yard loss set the hosts up with a third-and-2 at their own 33 at the 2-minute timeout. Throw short again? QB keeper? The Buffs went with a pitch again, this one wide left to DeKalon Taylor, who squirted through a crease in the box and into the moonlight, breaking off a 67-yard gallop that cut the Cougars’ lead to 20-13 before the extra point.

Kaneal Sweetwyne #14 of the Colorado Buffaloes carries the ball for a third quarter touchdown against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field on November 13, 2026 in Boulder, Colorado. Houston ran three plays and punted, with CU’s De’Andre Moore Jr. bringing the return all the way to the CU 44 with 53 seconds left.

The Buffs went back to the formula that kept working: pass to Moore for 13 yards, then a pass to Williams for 11 to the Cougars’ 32. CU went back to the ground and got another explosion, this one from tailback JaQuail Smith, who broke free for a 32-yard touchdown that tied the game before the extra point. CU finished the half with a remarkable 14-0 run that took only 84 seconds to pile up 131 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buffs scored 21 points in the second quarter alone. It took 10 games and too many false starts, but the Go-Go offense had found its feet by controlling the ground. And to think: The Buffs came into the weekend with three carries of 30 yards or more, combined, over their first nine games.

The Buffs can avoid a losing season, the third in four seasons under Coach Prime, by winning out, with winnable games at Cincinnati and home to UCF left on the docket. For at least one weekend, Wilson’s hot hand cooled his coach’s hot seat.