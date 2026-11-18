In this economy, the baggage fees for all that Louis luggage can start to seriously add up. CU lost $1.24 million for the privilege of getting boat-raced by BYU at the 2024 Alamo Bowl

, reportedly took a $1.3 million-hit to play in the ’24 ReliaQuest Bowl. Tennessee, via the same report, supposedly lost $1.21 million at the 2024 Citrus Bowl.

With two more wins, and maybe even one more victory, Deion Sanders’ Buffs , thanks to a historic home upset of then-No. 14 Houston last Friday, will be back on the postseason radar. CU needs to sweep its games at Cincinnati this weekend and at home against UCF on Nov. 28, two schools very much in the Buffs’ weight class, to assure a 6-6 record.

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Big 12 peers such as Kansas State and Iowa State each took a $500,000 fine from the conference a year ago rather than play in a contracted bowl slot. The two rivals cited matching and mitigating factors, including their game in Ireland earlier in the year, plus the fact that both of their coaches, Matt Campbell and Chris Kleiman, were leaving.

Notre Dame declined an invite to the Pop-Tarts Bowl after missing the College Football Playoff, because in addition to being entitled brats,There’s a chance CU could bowl with five wins, too, depending on results across the country. Longtime college football reporter Brett McMurphy, now with the On3, reported via his X.com account that if teams with 5-7 records are needed to fill bowl slots, the conferences that are partnered with that bowl can pick a replacement school. In other words?

Hello, Deion Sanders. Before this season, 5-7 teams were to be removed from the board based on their Academic Progress Rate, or APR. CU ranked 14th out of 16 Big 12 football programs in APR score as of the ’24-25 academic year, according to the NCAA’s database, and 14th in ’23-24 . Only as a made-for-TV event, graduation rates are out and “Q” ratings are in.

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CU’s 2024 Alamo tussle with the Cougars reportedly drew 8.0 million viewers on ABC, making it the most-watched non-CFP game in the ’24-25 postseason cycle. The 2022 Celebration Bowl, featuring Jackson State, then coached by Sanders, and North Carolina Central, drew an average of 2.4 million viewers. If it’s simply about eyeballs, the Buffs are a natural choice. Still, CU has a choice, here, too.

Which matters more: The front porch, or the bottom line? College bowls mean extra practices, more team-bonding events and free advertising. But the trips themselves aren’t remotely free. Can a Buffs athletic department coming off a $27 million deficit afford to burn another $1 million on a postseason appearance that isn’t in the College Football Playoff?

“From the outside, it seems clear that CU does not consider financial implications to be that important when it comes to football,” said Roger Pielke, professor emeritus at CU-Boulder and former director of the Buffs’ Sports Governance Center, told me Tuesday. “That is how CU athletics has quickly arrived at an almost $50-million gap between revenue and spending, before the university steps in with various subsidies.

“So I do not expect financials to be a determining factor in accepting a bowl invite or not, given that CU faces a $21 million decision about keeping or firing Deion Sanders. ” The Buffs didn’t just lose the Alamo Bowl by a 36-14 score. CU also lost several shirts between Boulder and the Riverwalk.

The whispers before, during and after the game two years ago were that the football side was frustrated with the administrative side about costs and promises — and vice versa. Some of those whispers were confirmed earlier this year, when an internal audit found that CU athletics had overpaid Sanders by $50,000 and basically given Coach Prime and his staff CFP-level bowl bonuses for a non-CFP-level game.

The university cost itself about $1.3 million on dodgy accounting.after it was announced that then-athletic director Rick George was retiring from his post and it was reported that a $27-million budget deficit for athletics was looming for the ’25-26 fiscal year. And costs are only going up — everywhere. Money talks in college sports, especially now that student-athletes are getting paid.

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The expansion of the College Football Playoffs from 12 to 24 teams for ’27 was nothing more than a cash grab, because administrators are panicked on several fronts. For athletic directors, it’s $10 millon coaches and $20-$25 million in student-athlete revenue-sharing. At the university level, we’ve hit an enrollment cliff, with the pool of American college-age applicants shrinking by the year.

BYU running back LJ Martin runs past Colorado linebacker Brendan Gant during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in San Antonio. Whoever waves the biggest bag in front of the SEC and Big Ten gets to call the tune, and, as usual, they’ll come up with a way to justify the insanity after the check clears.

A longtime Buffs fan I know texted me Tuesday to say he’d riot if CU turned down a bowl bid next month the way K-State and Iowa State did in 2025. The pros of the Buffs and a bowl remain eternal: For fans, it’s validation — validation of a worthwhile season, validation that the program, and staff, are worthwhile investments. For players, it’s more workouts, more media and one more ride with their peers.

For the branding folks, it’s more TV time — according to the Sports Business Journal, non-CFP bowl games averaged about 3 million viewers during last season’s bowl cycle, which was up 14% over the ’24-25 bowl calendar. On the flip side, if you’re CU player, why should you care? In ye olden days of, say, 2006, a bowl trip meant a paid junket somewhere warm, lots of photo ops and a cool swag bag or ceremonial watch.

In 2026, these kids are already collecting revenue-sharing payments from their school and can afford their own PlayStations or trips to Disney World. They also have agents, and said agents see bowls as a risk of losing more money if you get hurt in playing them — see former Broncos tight end Jake Butt, whom I watched blow out his knee in the 2016 Orange Bowl. He was never the same after that.

With high draft picks and minor bowls, opting out is the new normal. If anything, a postseason jaunt might afford you a chance to look at next year’s quarterback, rather than one last hurrah for the signal-caller who got you to there in the first place.

“CU athletics has been playing with house money for a few years now,” Pielke added. “So what’s a few million here or there? ” And as my Buffs buddy reminded me, a lot of these bowls are going away for good after the CFP officially expands. If Rome is doomed to burn, regardless of what the Buffs do,Although maybe not so much Shreveport.