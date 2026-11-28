Deion Sanders is no Mac, Jack.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the field during a timeout in the game against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

Oh, sure, we’ve seen the meme. Heck, everybody on the Grading The Week staff has, by now. On one side of it, there’s a picture of CU icon Bill McCartney, in celebration, side by side with one of Deion Sanders. On the left side of the box, the meme’s text points out that McCartney’s record after four seasons at CU was 14-30-1.

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And that Sanders’ record, so far, is 20-28 after his first four seasons, pending the result of But it’s not the same. And it’s not remotely close to a fair comparison. A defeat at Cincinnati last weekend means Coach Prime just clinched his third losing season over his first four years at CU.