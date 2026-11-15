Keeler: CSU Rams under Jim Mora have us missing Steve Addazio

Nobody ever hung a 70-burger on Steve Addazio while the Daz coached CSU. Jay Norvell didn’t let his D give up 535 on the ground. Mike Bobo never needed a 2-8 coach to kneel inside his own 10-yard line in the final 90 seconds, as an…

Head coach Jim Mora of the Colorado State Rams walks the sideline during the second half of a 59-24 CSU win on Sept. 12, at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.

“The defense didn’t want to hit,” the Washington State running back reflected early Sunday morning when discussing the Rams, 73-7 losers at Martin Stadium.

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“So, we just kept going. ”The Rams play like strangers now. Worse yet, they look as if they don’t want to be here anymore. Little things pile up like old socks in a teenager’s hamper.

It takes about three seconds for mole hills to become mountains. CSU gave up 535 rushing yards, a Rams school record, and nine touchdowns on the ground to a 2-8 Wazzu team that came into the weekend without a win over an FBS squad. You name it, the Rams lacked it. Physicality.

Gap discipline. Wrapping up. Effort. Pride.

On the rare occasions when the defense was ready, they weren’t willing. And vice versa. Jay Norvell didn’t let his D give up 535 on the ground. Mike Bobo never needed a 2-8 coach to kneel three times inside his own 10-yard line in the final 90 seconds, as an act of mercy, rather than go for 80 points.

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“We’re going to be in tighter games moving forward, and we’ve got to find a way,” first-year Wazzu coach Kirby Moore told reporters. “Sometimes, it’s offense. Sometimes, it’s defense. Sometimes, it’s special teams.

” And sometimes, it’s pity. Washington State had 73 points on the board and its backups running the offense when a 15-yard run took the ball to the CSU 8 with 1:38 left. The Rams’ school record for points allowed in a game is 79, set during a 72-point drubbing at Arizona State in 1969. Only Moore called off the Cougs.

Wazzu took a knee thrice to bleed the clock and, at the same time, stop the Rams’ bleeding.and their football team both give up 73 points on the same day, which is the sort of parlay that goes well with strychnine. Last weekend, it was 64 points surrendered to Boise State. A month ago, it was 66 to Texas State. The Broncos , at least, are chasing a College Football Playoff berth.

The Bobcats , at least, have an offense and a pulse. CSU continues to give out 100-yard rushing games like it’s discounted Halloween candy. When coach Jim Mora said he was here to make history in Fort Collins, this can’t be what he had in mind. CSU got stuck at the airport late Friday afternoon because of the FAA’s national ground stop.

So they held a walk-through, as per their usual day-before-the-game routine, on the tarmac instead. It made for a surreal image. Just not as surreal as the score the next night. Mora may well deny it, but these Rams look checked out.

In fact, they remind you of the CU Buffs from early November last year, when Utah boat-raced Deion Sanders 53-7 in Salt Lake City and Arizona followed up by smoking CU at Folsom Field, 52-17, the next week. We didn’t know it publicly then, but a bunch of those Buffs — including tackle Jordan Seaton — already had one foot out the door.

Is any Group of 6 program getting less bang for its buck the last eight weeks than CSU has? Mora’s the highest-paid coach in the Pac-12,No. 2 is Boise State’s Spencer Danielson . No. 3 is Utah State’s Bronco Mendenhall , whose team is 4-6. No. 7 is Oregon State’s JaMarcus Shephard , whose team is 5-5.

No. 8 is Fresno State’s Matt Entz , also 5-5. If the numbers put up by Wazzu’s run game didn’t blow your mind, then these digits might: CSU’s investment of $5 million toward Mora’s assistants and support staff is on par with what Texas Tech , Arizona State , Kansas State and Virginia Tech reportedly paid out for their assistant-coaching pools as recently as 2024.

The Cougars came into the weekend averaging 307 yards per game. With 7:31 to go until halftime, the Rams had already given up 277 total yards, 255 of them on the ground.

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“It’s easy,” Mora told CBS Sports Network before the start of the second quarter, “but it’s not simple. You’ve got to play your gap. You’ve got to be consistent. You’ve got to do what you’re supposed to do.

I mean, that’s how good defenses play. And we’re not a good defense right now. ” No, sir. In fact, everything about CSU football has felt cockeyed since the third week of the season, and that’s been felt from the top — university administration, athletic administration, coaching staff — all the way down.

Mora vs. Tyson Summers.eyebrows are raised over the departure of CSU president Amy Parsons , who’s leaving the school next month with a $1.1-million golden parachute in the form of a “resignation settlement. ”She pitched Broncos legend Terrell Davis on the idea of joining CSU as a “Rambassador” for a spell . Like a lot of Rams alums, she wanted to see CSU punch up athletically instead of settling. Thus, the Pac-12 jump.

And the Mora hiring not long after that. Only the wheels have come off. Not even Steve Addazio, the worst head-coaching hire at CSU in the 21st century, had a team fold this many tents, this quickly. Mora’s known for his intensity and grind.

By his own admission, he can have grouchy, even tetchy moments. Lately, he’s also worn the look of a man who was sold a sports car in Fort Collins, only to find the air conditioning doesn’t work and the rear brakes lock up.

Official attendance for the Boise State visit to Canvas Stadium on Nov. 7 was 30,587 — and the aerial shots, with all those empty seats staring back at the camera, appeared almost as ugly on national television as Mora’s defense. The Broncos’ last visit to FoCo, back in 2023, Norvell’s second season, drew 34,901, even though all but about 24 of those peopleas boys being boys, of course.

Yet when players are being thrown under the bus every week, they start to tune out their superiors. A healthy program, and a healthy athletic department, doesn’t let this much dirty laundry air out in the public eye. Or leave this much stench out on its front porch.

“It’s good to see that light come through, you know? ” Voorhees said.

“The season hasn’t gone the way we wanted it to go, so I think that … it was good to see. ” Speak for yourself, champ. Something’s rotten in FoCo. And if late Saturday night was any harbinger, it won’t be a simple fix. It sure as heck won’t be easy, either.