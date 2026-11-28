A day after Thanksgiving, the Steelers reached around and shot Sean Payton with a dose of Bo-zempic.

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos leaves the field after being defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

said after producing his worst statistical performance since that Chiefs stinker in Week 1, turning the ball over three times in.

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“And that’s the last thing that I want to do as a quarterback and as a leader of the team. ” Nix couldn’t beat Mason Rudolph on a short week on a wet field in sub-40-degree temps. How’s he going to beat Joe Burrow in Cincinnati in January? Or, Heaven forbid, Josh Allen in Buffalo?