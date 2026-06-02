Keanu Reeves Stars in Toy Story 5 and Underrated Streaming Hit Good Fortune

Keanu Reeves returns as Duke Caboom in Toy Story 5, slated for release on June 19, while his fantasy comedy Good Fortune streams successfully after a box office flop.

Never far from a box office blockbuster, John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves , is part of a project sure to become one of the highest-grossing films of this summer.

Joining the returning Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), and more, Reeves reprises his role as Duke Caboom in Toy Story 5, which is set to hit theaters later this month on June 19. Expect plenty of joy, laughter, and a few tears (as is customary for a Pixar movie), with Hanks himself even admitting the sequel features one of the franchise's most heartbreaking scenes.

But before the arrival of Toy Story 5, an underrated fantasy comedy is keeping Reeves fans entertained on streaming. The film in question is Good Fortune, a heavenly comedy starring Reeves as the angel Gabriel, alongside the likes of Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari. Following its premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, Good Fortune made its theatrical debut in October last year.

Alas, it suffered a similar fate to other movies released that month, becoming an undeniable financial flop. This was thanks to a disappointing $26 million global haul against a reported $30 million budget. Critics were at least more impressed by Good Fortune, awarding a certified fresh 79% rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with much of the praise going to Reeves' performance.

In Collider's review of the film by Joe Schmidt, he awarded the film a positive 7/10 score, heralding Reeves as a godsend and calling Adam Newport-Berra's cinematography stunning. At the time of writing, Good Fortune has bounced back from its box office disaster, becoming one of the ten most-streamed movies on Starz in the U.S





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