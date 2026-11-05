Keanu Reeves Produces and Voices John Wick Anime Prequel Film

Keanu Reeves produces and voices a new John Wick anime prequel detailing the Impossible Task. The film explores how the assassin detached from the High Table, featuring input from franchise creators.

Keanu Reeves has officially confirmed his involvement in a new animated prequel centered on the John Wick franchise. He will serve as a producer and provide the voice for the titular character in this upcoming project. The film aims to satisfy long-standing fan curiosity regarding the character's origin story within the assassin underworld.

The Impossible Task Revealed

The narrative focus of this animated feature is the legendary Impossible Task that Wick completed to sever his ties with the High Table. This specific objective required the protagonist to eliminate every single rival assassin in a single night. By accomplishing this feat, the character successfully detached himself from the high-stakes world of organized killing. This event serves as the foundational mythos for the entire series.

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Production Team and Creative Vision

Alongside Reeves, several key figures from the franchise are attached to the project. Thunder Road producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are participating in the production. Additionally, 87Eleven Entertainment co-founder Chad Stahelski is involved. The project also marks a new collaboration with Point Grey Productions, the animation studio co-founded by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Reeves has expressed a deep fascination with anime, believing it is the perfect medium for this property.

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Animation Style and Visual Direction

The film is expected to adopt a visual style reminiscent of Japanese anime rather than traditional Hollywood animation techniques. Reeves stated that the anime format holds the potential to expand the world and characters in unimaginable ways. While the specific animation house responsible for the visuals has not been named, the direction suggests a highly kinetic and stylized approach. The director attached to the project is Josh Cooley, known for his work on Toy Story 4 and Transformers One.

Future Implications for the Franchise

This development adds another layer to the extensive John Wick media landscape. It provides a canonical explanation for how the protagonist achieved his status as a ghost within the organization. The involvement of major animation studios suggests a high production value intended for a global audience. Fans are eager to see how the action sequences are translated into the animated format. The project represents a significant expansion of the cinematic universe beyond live-action entries.