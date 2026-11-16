Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in a James Wan project. A sequel to the 2019 film The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil is more compelling than a remake.

Keanu Reeves is currently in discussions to headline a new crime thriller directed by James Wan. The project is officially classified as a remake of the 2019 South Korean film titled The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil. Don Lee is set to return to the production, reprising his role as the crime boss Jang Dong-su. This casting news has ignited debate regarding whether the studio should pursue a direct sequel instead.

Remake Plans vs Sequel Potential

James Wan is helming the new Hollywood adaptation with Don Lee attached as a producer and actor. The original South Korean movie follows a complex narrative where Lee's character teams up with Detective Jung Tae-seok to catch a serial killer known as the Devil. The original film concludes with an ambiguous ending where the Devil receives the death penalty but is seen in prison with the Gangster.

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A direct sequel would allow the story to pick up precisely where the 2019 film left off. This approach would explore the aftermath of the original events rather than reimagining the same plot points. Such a continuation would be particularly appealing given the unresolved tension between the characters. The narrative could follow the Devil escaping prison, forcing the Gangster and the Cop to collaborate once more.

Cast Chemistry and Previous Roles

The prospect of Keanu Reeves sharing the screen with Don Lee is highly intriguing. These two actors have never co-starred in a movie before, making their potential on-screen chemistry a fresh draw for audiences. Reeves is already known for his excellent dynamics with action icons. He previously teamed up with Donnie Yen in John Wick: Chapter 4 and worked with Laurence Fishburne in The Matrix trilogy.

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Reeves has a versatile track record in both heroic and villainous capacities. The actor last played a villain as an eccentric cult leader in the 2016 dystopian thriller The Bad Batch. This background allows him to fit into various roles within the crime thriller genre. He could potentially portray the detective or even take on the antagonist role of the serial killer.

Critical Reception and Box Office Success

The original South Korean film was a significant commercial success when it was released. It holds a 97% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie quickly attracted attention and was picked up for a Hollywood remake after screening at the Cannes Film Festival. Its strong critical reception underscores the quality of the original source material.

The 2019 film features a runtime of 107 minutes and was directed by Won-Tae Lee. It also stars Kim Mu-yeol as Detective Jung Tae-seok and Kim Sung-kyu as the Devil. The film's success demonstrates the appetite for this type of intense crime drama. Fans are eager to see how the Hollywood version will handle the established dynamic.

Future Implications for Reeves Career

If Reeves plays the detective, the push-and-pull rivalry with Lee would serve as the film's core highlight. The love-hate relationship between the lawman and the criminal would drive the narrative forward. Alternatively, casting Reeves as the serial killer would offer a return to his villainous roots. Seeing Lee hunt down Reeves would create a compelling final confrontation.

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A sequel would logically follow the Devil as he escapes the gangster's revenge. This plotline would require the Crime Boss and the Cop to work together again. Such a storyline would be more organic than a simple remake. It would provide a deeper exploration of the characters established in the original 2019 film. The combination of Reeves, Wan, and Lee promises a high-profile production.