Keanu Reeves Constantine Sequel Unlikely as DC Studios Develops New Film

DC Studios is developing a new John Constantine movie with Francis Galluppi, signaling that Keanu Reeves is unlikely to return for a sequel to the 2005 film.

DC Studios has confirmed the early development of a new film centered on the character John Constantine, a move that significantly diminishes the likelihood of Keanu Reeves returning for a sequel to the 2005 movie Constantine. This strategic pivot by the studio, led by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, signals a fresh direction for the supernatural hero within the broader DC Universe framework.

New Constantine Movie Development Details

Deadline reported that DC Studios is currently in the preliminary stages of creating a new John Constantine project. The studio has attached Francis Galluppi, the writer-director behind the upcoming Evil Dead Wrath, to pen the screenplay for this untitled film. No further details regarding the plot or specific story beats have been disclosed to the public at this time.

Also read DC Studios Pursues New Constantine Film With Francis Galluppi

As of now, there are no other creative team members attached to the project, nor has any actor been cast to portray this new iteration of the hellblazer. The report does not explicitly clarify whether this new film will be integrated into James Gunn's current DC Universe continuity or if it will exist as a standalone Elseworlds release separate from the main canon.

Reasons Reeves Sequel Faces Obstacles

The existence of a new Constantine film in active development suggests that DC Studios is not proceeding with plans for a direct sequel to Reeves' 2005 film. While the studio could theoretically maintain two versions of the character, doing so risks confusing audiences, particularly since John Constantine lacks the immense brand recognition of figures like Batman, who safely exists in both The Batman franchise and the main DCU.

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Financial considerations also play a significant role in this decision. The original Constantine movie grossed $230.9 million against a production budget of $100 million. This return, while profitable, was not high enough to guarantee a sequel, especially when the studio is prioritizing its cohesive new DCU slate under the guidance of Gunn and Safran.

Supernatural Elements in the DC Universe

DC Studios is currently establishing a distinct trend for supernatural storytelling within its newly formed universe. The upcoming slate already includes Swamp Thing, a film directed by James Mangold, which introduces another mystical element to the shared world. If the new Constantine movie is confirmed as part of this continuity, it reinforces the studio's commitment to exploring the occult side of its comic book library.

Both Swamp Thing and John Constantine are prominent members of Justice League Dark, the mystical branch of the core superhero team. This development hints at a potential future live-action adaptation of Justice League Dark, which deals with demonic threats and magical entities. The character has previously appeared in DC animated movies, including Justice League Dark and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, where he was voiced by Matt Ryan.

Future Implications for the Franchise

Gunn and Safran's choice to develop a new Constantine film over a Reeves sequel allows for a modern reinterpretation of the character that aligns with the specific tone and continuity of the new DCU. Although the new film's canonical status remains unconfirmed, the focus on fresh creative talent like Galluppi indicates a desire to revitalize the franchise rather than rely on past iterations.

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This shift underscores the rigorous curation process DC Studios is undertaking to build a unified narrative universe. By selecting new voices and potentially reimagining legacy characters, the studio aims to create a cohesive and compelling DCU that distinguishes itself from previous attempts at shared cinematic universes.