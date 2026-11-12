Keanu Reeves Constantine Sequel Gains Momentum After DC Leadership Shake-up

Director Francis Lawrence says Constantine sequel is finally moving forward after new DC Studios heads Jeremy Latcham replace James Gunn and Peter Safran.

For twenty-one years, the supernatural detective John Constantine has remained trapped in development hell, facing more corporate hurdles than demonic ones. Director Francis Lawrence states that the long-awaited sequel to the 2005 film is finally finding its footing following a major restructuring at the studio.

Lawrence attributes previous delays to former DC Studios leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran, whom he described as impediments to the project.

Lawrence Identifies Previous Studio Leadership Barriers

Also read Francis Lawrence Says DC Studios Shake-Up Could Revive Constantine 2

Francis Lawrence explicitly named James Gunn and Peter Safran as the primary obstacles to the film production during their tenure. The director revealed that the creative team had a completed script and the desire to move forward but faced consistent resistance from the previous executive leadership. Lawrence clarified that while he was not happy about anyone losing their jobs, the change in management has made him more hopeful about the sequel's chances of finally getting made.

Original Creative Team Remains United on Project

Keanu Reeves, who originated the role, has expressed his desire to return to the character for many years. Screenwriter Akiva Goldsman and producer J.J. Abrams are still actively involved in the project alongside Lawrence. The team has been waiting for studio approval for a long time, and with the script reportedly finished, they are now poised for a green light.

History of Delayed Productions and Strike Impacts

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The original film debuted in 2005 and grossed approximately $230 million worldwide against a reported $100 million budget. Despite mixed critical reviews, it developed a significant cult following over the years. Lawrence and Reeves discussed making a sequel for years, but Warner Bros. never gave them the opportunity during the previous regime. Additionally, Guillermo del Toro spent years developing a separate version of the movie with Reeves and Lawrence returning, but the 2023 Hollywood writers' strike caused a significant delay in that specific development.

New DC Studios Leadership Shifts Corporate Strategy

DC Studios is undergoing a massive shake-up as Skydance takes over Warner Bros. Jeremy Latcham, a former Marvel Studios executive, will assume the role of DC Studios leader on December 1st. While Gunn and Safran will still be making movies, they will no longer run the DC ship. Skydance plans to throw out much of the intended slate, though projects already in production are likely to survive.

Constantine Sequel Status After Corporate Overhaul

Constantine is finally seeing a light at the end of a twenty-one-year journey through development hell. The movie is waiting for final studio approval, but the executive roadblocks identified by Lawrence are gone. Reeves wants to come back, the script is written, and the studio environment has changed significantly. The film is in an odd position where it is not canceled, but it is also not yet approved, yet the momentum is clearly shifting in favor of production.