Director Alma Har'el expresses optimism for 'Constantine 2' following James Gunn's departure from DC, citing past difficulties with the studio, while production is slated for 2027 with Rosalia and Lukas Haas attached.

Keanu Reeves’ ‘ Constantine 2’ Gets ‘Renewed Hope’ After James Gunn’s DC Exit, Says Director: ‘People at DC Were an Impediment to Us’, Rosalia and Lukas Haas.

Production is set to begin in 2027, while further details surrounding the film’s plot are not yet available. ABC Schedule: 'High Potential' Season 3 Sets January Premiere, 'The Bachelor' Season 30 Launches in March and More Har’el is the award-winning director behind films including “Honey Boy,” “LoveTrue,” “Shadow Kingdom” and “Bombay Beach. ” She’s been nominated for two Film Independent Spirit Awards, one for best director for “Honey Boy” and one for “Bombay Beach.

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” With “Honey Boy,” Har’el became the first woman to win the DGA Award for first-time feature film. Har’el created, executive produced and directed the Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o-led limited series “Lady in the Lake” for Apple TV+ in 2024. Christian Stangeby co-wrote the screenplay with the director. Previously, Stangeby edited and worked on a number of short films and TV series, including “Ex on the Beach Norge” and “Hotellet.

” “The script and package for ‘Wet’ are undeniable,” said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

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“With Alma at the helm, we cannot wait to get in the water with this unbelievably talented group of people, both in front of and behind the camera. ” “Lately, I’ve had to find humor in chaos and humanity in the most unpredictable situations,” said Har’el.

“I’m grateful to Lionsgate for embracing a film that speaks to this wild moment in time. I’m incredibly excited to bring this remarkable group of actors together and make a film that refuses to behave. ” Fifth Season and 193 will produce, in addition to Har’el, Christopher Leggett and Riva Marker for Linden Entertainment. Fifth Season’s Christopher Slager and Graham Taylor will executive produce with Patrick Wachsberger and Ashley Stern for 193.

Scott O’Brien and MaryGrace Stephenson are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Jordan Backhus will oversee creative for Fifth Season. Christopher Davis and Lauren Bixby negotiated the deal on behalf of the studio. WME Independent, 193 and BALA negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

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