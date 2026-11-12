Francis Lawrence is feeling a “renewed hope” about his long-awaited sequel to ”Constantine.'

Keanu Reeves’ ‘Constantine 2’ Gets ‘Renewed Hope’ After James Gunn’s DC Exit, Says Director: ‘People at DC Were an Impediment to Us’ Willie Nelson Says He Asked His Wife ‘To Let Me Die’ While Battling COVID: ‘All I Can Remember Is Feeling Excruciating Pain’“Not that I want anybody to lose their jobs, so this is not like a schadenfreude kind of thing, but I will say that we’ve been trying to make ‘Constantine 2’ for 20-something years, and we have an idea, and we have a script, and we’ve been wanting to make it, and the people that were at DC were an impediment to us making it,” Lawrence toldABC Schedule: 'High Potential' Season 3 Sets January Premiere, 'The Bachelor' Season 30 Launches in March and More He continued: “So, we are now more hopeful as of yesterday’s news that maybe now there will be another opportunity.

But again, we’ve been trying to make this for 20-something years, and there’s always been obstacles in the road to making it, and it’s not me, it’s not Keanu, it’s not Akiva. J.J. is on it, as well. We all want to do it. So, it’s really going to be people at Paramount, Warner, whoever’s running DC now, getting everybody on board to say, like, ‘Hey, we can do a sequel of our version of Constantine.

Also read Francis Lawrence Says DC Studios Shake-Up Could Revive Constantine 2

’” Lawrence also noted that if DC wishes to do another version of “Constantine” for its “shared universe,” the two could coexist.

“So, I have renewed hope as of yesterday that there might be some possibility for forward movement there,” he said.has said he’s been trying to make for “over a decade.

Advertisement

” Back in Feb. 2025, the “Point Break” actor told Inverse that he thought the sequel was ready for a script: “We’ve been trying to make this film for over a decade, and we just recently put a story together and pitched it toMotorhead’s Classic ‘Orgasmatron’ Gets a Mighty 40th Anniversary Sonic Upgrade and Deluxe Edition: Album Review ‘Beach Fictions’ Review: Utterly Beguiling, Time-Tweaking Korean Romance Shows What a Day a Difference Makes ‘Between Us’ Review: Estranged Teenagers Process Past Tragedy Through High School Theater in Fitfully Ambitious Japanese Drama ‘Ali G: Who Iz I? ’ Review: Sacha Baron Cohen Brings Back His Cretinous Fake OG Talk-Show Host, Only Now Ali G Is the Film’s ‘Political’ Subject.

A Mistake, Innit?

‘Hinotama: Ball of Fire’ Review: Gentle, Handsomely Shot Domestic Drama Is a Promising Debut for Yaza Takenoshin