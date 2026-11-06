Keanu Reeves Confirms Animated John Wick Prequel Film

Keanu Reeves officially joins Lionsgate's animated John Wick prequel detailing the Impossible Task. Shannon Tindle directs the film exploring the assassin's origins with the High Table.

Keanu Reeves will return to voice his iconic hitman character in a new animated feature from Lionsgate. The studio has officially confirmed that the actor will step back into the role as the franchise revisits the origin story of the legendary assassin. This project serves as a prequel told through the medium of animation, expanding the universe of the popular action series.

Keanu Reeves and John Wick Animated Prequel

The film focuses on a pivotal moment in the character's history known as the Impossible Task. To complete this mission, the protagonist must eliminate all of his rivals in a single night. Succeeding in this deadly endeavor would release him from his obligation to the High Table. It would also allow him to earn the right to be with Helen, the love of his life, marking a crucial turning point in his backstory.

Also read Lionsgate Confirms Greenlight for John Wick Animated Prequel With Keanu Reeves Returning

Shannon Tindle Directs Impossible Task Origin Story

Shannon Tindle will direct the animated feature, bringing her extensive experience in the genre to the project. The animation veteran is best known for her work on Netflix's Ultraman: Rising and the award-winning film Kubo and the Two Strings. Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo have written the script for the movie, ensuring a narrative that respects the established lore of the franchise.

Producers and Creative Team Behind the Film

Behind the camera, the producers include Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road, who have been the producing team for the John Wick films. Chad Stahelski of 87Eleven Entertainment also serves as a producer on the project. Keanu Reeves is also credited as a producer, and Point Grey joins the production team as well. This collaboration ensures the animated film maintains the quality and tone of the live-action series.

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Lionsgate Plans Multiple John Wick Projects

Lionsgate Motion Picture Chair Adam Fogelson praised the announcement, noting that the possibilities are endless in both animation and the world of John Wick. He stated that there is no John Wick story fans are clamoring for more than the Impossible Task. Fogelson added that Shannon Tindle's take on that story is an incredible one, expressing excitement to see what the character can do in animation. This film is part of a broader strategy, as a fifth live-action John Wick is in development along with a standalone adventure featuring Donnie Yen's blind assassin Caine.

Confirmed Return for Impossible Task Mythology

The confirmed return of Keanu Reeves means the Impossible Task will finally receive its own full-length telling. This element has long been referenced in the mythology of John Wick, but fans have not seen a dedicated narrative about it. The animated prequel will provide a detailed look at how the assassin became a screen legend. It offers a fresh perspective on the events that defined his path and his relationship with the High Table.