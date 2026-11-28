The 2016 action-comedy 'Keanu' starring Keanu Reeves, Keegan-Michael Key, and Jordan Peele is set to depart Netflix by the end of the month. Review its cult classic status before it vanishes from streaming.

Action icon Keanu Reeves continues to prove his versatility beyond blockbuster franchises like The Matrix and John Wick by showcasing his hidden comedic talent. His most peculiar and beloved comedy project remains the 2016 feature film Keanu, which paired him with sketch comedy duo Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. This specific action-comedy crime film is scheduled to leave Netflix by the end of the month, marking the final opportunity for subscribers to stream the title. The departure creates an urgent deadline for fans who wish to revisit the absurd premise and star-studded cast before the content disappears from the platform.

Keanu Film Origin and Core Plot

The movie Keanu served as the first leading film role for the sketch comedy duo, helmed by director Peter Atencio and written by Jordan Peele alongside Alex Rubens. Released in 2016, the narrative centers on cousins Rell, played by Jordan Peele, and Clarence, portrayed by Keegan-Michael Key. Clarence finds emotional solace following a difficult breakup when an adorable kitten appears at his doorstep, unaware that the animal was once the pet of a New Orleans crime kingpin.

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The situation escalates rapidly when a thief breaks into Rell's home and steals the kitten, prompting the cousins to dive into an underworld of drug dealers and assassins. Their mission to retrieve the animal thrusts them into criminal territories where they are woefully unprepared for the dangers lurking around every corner. The titular kitten, voiced by the actor it is named after, delivers a memorable scene that pays homage to The Matrix, highlighting the film's blend of action tropes and comedic absurdity.

Critical Reception and Box Office Performance

Industry critics praised the absurd premise and the dynamic chemistry between Key and Peele, resulting in a Certified Fresh score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also enjoyed a solid box office run, earning $20 million against a production budget of only $15 million. This financial success demonstrated the audience appetite for the lead comedy duo's partnership following the conclusion of their beloved Comedy Central sketch series.

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The cast featured a diverse array of supporting talents, including Tiffany Haddish, Method Man, Nia Long, Will Forte, and Luis Guzmán. Each performer contributed to the chaotic energy required to drive the narrative forward, creating a memorable ensemble that balanced high-stakes action with slapstick humor. The commercial viability of the project encouraged discussions about future collaborations between the cast members and the creative team behind the film.

Streaming Availability and Platform Changes

For Netflix subscribers seeking to revisit the film ten years after its initial release, time is running out as the title is slated to leave the platform at the end of the month. The upcoming removal highlights the transient nature of streaming libraries, where content availability shifts frequently based on licensing agreements and strategic catalog adjustments.

While the film received mixed reviews for some of Reeves' other recent comedic endeavors like Outcome on Apple TV, Keanu retains a unique status among his filmography. The decision to remove the title from Netflix removes the primary streaming avenue for new audiences to discover the movie. Viewers are encouraged to watch the film before the end of the month to experience the specific brand of action-comedy that defined this particular project in 2016.