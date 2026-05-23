Keanu Reeves Career Comeback: From Neo to Shadow and John Wick

Keanu Reeves has made a successful transition from his iconic role in The Matrix to playing John Wick and now even Shadow the Hedgehog. He is also known to be one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. BACK IN 2013, REEVES STARRED IN FOUR OF THE MOST EMBARRASSING MOVIES OF HIS CAREER AND THIS ARTICLE REVIEWS AND EXAMINES HIS MOVIE CAREER.

If you were to make a list of the most likable celebrities working regularly in Hollywood, it would be hard to leave Keanu Reeves far from the top spot.

Earlier in his career, Reeves may have just been known for playing Neo in The Matrix, but hes now also known for playing John Wick in five of the best action movies ever made, and hes not done with the role yet. Back at the end of 2024, Reeves also joined the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog, and hes confirmed to reprise the role in the franchises fourth film coming to theaters next year.

Even without a role in the MCU or the DCU, Reeves is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, but that doesn mean he hasn starred in some financial misfires over the years. Back in 2013, one year before the release of the first John Wick movie, Reeves starred in the biggest flop of his career, 47 Ronin.

The films budget was targeted to be around $100 million, but a plethora of reshoots and post-production issues saw it balloon to around $175 million, leaving it with a minimum breakeven point of $350 million. It also didn help that 47 Ronin earned abysmal scores of 18% from critics and 48% from audiences on the aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the lowest-rated movies of Keanu Reeves career





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