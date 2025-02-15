Keane Offers Little Empathy for Postecoglou's Tottenham Struggles

Roy Keane, a former Manchester United legend, expresses his view on Ange Postecoglou's current struggles at Tottenham Hotspur following his successful tenure at Celtic.

Ange Postecoglou 's reign at Celtic was a period of dominance, marked by an attacking style of play that yielded five trophies, including back-to-back league titles and a treble. One of the most memorable examples of Celtic 's attacking prowess was their 9-0 away victory over Dundee United, the worst home defeat in Scottish Premiership history. This resounding win featured hat tricks by two former Celtic players, showcasing the team's attacking depth and tactical brilliance.

Postecoglou's success at Celtic stands in stark contrast to his current challenges at Tottenham Hotspur. The former Celtic manager finds himself grappling with a depleted squad due to a string of injuries, particularly in the defensive line. Key centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are sidelined, leaving Postecoglou struggling to field a competitive team. Tottenham Hotspur, once a formidable force, have plummeted to 14th place in the Premier League, winning just two of their last 14 league matches.Former Manchester United star Roy Keane, known for his blunt and uncompromising opinions, expressed little sympathy for Postecoglou's predicament at Tottenham. Keane recalled Postecoglou's time at Celtic, where he frequently faced opponents with smaller squads and limited budgets. He argued that Postecoglou never showed concern for his opponents' financial constraints during his successful tenure at Celtic, citing the 9-0 victory over Dundee United as an example. Keane believes Postecoglou's current struggles are a consequence of the realities of managing in a demanding league like the Premier League, where every team is fiercely competitive





