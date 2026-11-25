King County Regional Homelessness Authority faces $16.7M deficit as Mayor Jenny Durkan nominates Mark Ellerbrook for interim CEO role before local contract transfer in 2027.

King County Regional Homelessness Authority faces a leadership crisis and significant financial challenges as Mayor Jenny Durkan announces Mark Ellerbrook as the interim CEO. This appointment follows the recent resignation of Kelly Kinnison and precedes a major structural shift where locally funded contracts return to Seattle and King County management on January 1, 2027.

Leadership Transition Details

Mayor Jenny Durkan has selected Mark Ellerbrook, currently her director of human services and city governance, to lead the King County Regional Homelessness Authority. The nomination requires formal approval from the authority's governing board during a scheduled meeting on December 4. If the board grants its consent, Ellerbrook is set to assume his duties immediately on December 7. This rapid succession planning aims to provide stability during a period of heightened scrutiny and organizational uncertainty.

Also read Mayor Wilson nominates Mark Ellerbrook as KCRHA interim CEO

Financial Deficit and Oversight

The selection of Ellerbrook comes in the wake of a financial review that uncovered a projected deficit of $16.7 million for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority. Officials have identified the improvement of financial controls and the oversight of the upcoming transition of services as primary objectives for Ellerbrook's tenure. The announcement explicitly stated that his assignment does not involve closing the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, but rather focusing on fiscal responsibility and operational continuity.

Political Debate and Scrutiny

KIRO Newsradio host Jake Skorheim expressed strong skepticism regarding Ellerbrook's ability to resolve the agency's issues, questioning whether past government experience translates to effective homelessness management. Skorheim suggested that the King County Regional Homelessness Authority should be eliminated entirely rather than attempting to fix a system he views as broken. He argued that the current structure creates too many procedural steps where errors occur, making independent oversight more desirable than internal correction.

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Service Continuity Priorities

Co-host Spike O'Neill countered these criticisms by emphasizing the need to maintain critical services for vulnerable communities during the transition. O'Neill noted that Ellerbrook possesses a diverse career spanning city governance, transportation, law enforcement, and housing issues. He believes this broad experience positions Ellerbrook to manage the complex integration of independent organizations while ensuring that homeless residents continue to receive necessary support without interruption.

Future Contract Transfers

The broader context of this leadership change involves the scheduled transfer of locally funded contracts back to Seattle and King County authorities by January 1, 2027. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority serves as an umbrella body coordinating regional efforts, but its effectiveness has been heavily debated among local officials. Ellerbrook's interim role is designed to navigate this transition smoothly, ensuring that financial controls are tightened while preparing the ground for decentralized management under local city and county governance.