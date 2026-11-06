KCRHA CEO Kinnison Announces Departure Amid $17M Financial Shortfall

King County Regional Housing Authority CEO Kinnison steps down following a national search and leadership tenure marked by stabilization efforts amid a $17M budget hole. Officials pledge a smooth transition while seeking solutions for the financial deficit.

Kinnison has announced her departure from the King County Regional Housing Authority, also known as KCRHA. The news release from KCRHA confirmed that she made this announcement on Friday. This exit marks the end of a tenure that began after she was hired as the permanent CEO in 2024. She was selected following a national search process and became the fifth chief executive officer to lead the agency.

Kinnison Addresses Structural Financial Issues

Dr. Kinnison stated that she was asked to assess and rebuild a young organization that had significant challenges. She expressed pride in achieving key milestones, including surfacing structural issues in the finance department. She also noted her contribution to establishing a path forward for a more accountable homelessness response system. The governing board credited her with helping stabilize the agency after periods of leadership turnover. Her efforts were reported to have strengthened daily operations during her time in office.

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Leadership Transition and Board Recommendations

The governing board's co-chairs, King County Executive Girmay Zahilay and Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, will handle the next phase of the transition. They are tasked with making leadership recommendations to the board for a new chief executive. Zahilay issued a statement thanking Dr. Kinnison for her service to King County. He wished her well on her future endeavors. Zahilay acknowledged that she took on a challenging job to lead coordination on the region's most pressing issue. He noted she did so amid a shifting federal landscape and structural issues within the authority.

Addressing the Unacceptable $17 Million Balance

A major factor in the current administrative climate is the agency's financial standing. Zahilay and Wilson stated in a joint statement last month that the $17 million unrecoverable balance is unacceptable. The city and county are still working out how to cover this balance after an independent review found a larger budget hole than previously estimated. Officials had previously described roughly $13 million in financial concerns at KCRHA. This earlier figure included $8 million in unreconciled money. It also covered administrative overspending and interest charges. The new findings changed both the amount and the explanation for the deficit.

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Calls for Accountability and Local Control

King County Executive Girmay Zahilay said King County will continue to work closely with the City of Seattle. He emphasized the need for cooperation with homeless service providers and other partners to ensure a smooth transition. Some local figures have called for more drastic changes to the oversight structure. On KIRO Newsradio last month, Dunn argued that Seattle and King County should take back responsibility for services. He urged that elected leaders should be directly accountable for results. Dunn described the regional agency as an unnecessary layer between voters and the officials responsible for addressing homelessness.

Dunn's stance is not a new development in regional politics. He has advocated closing the agency for years. He reiterated that the county and city must handle these responsibilities directly. He argued that elected leaders must be directly responsible for the outcomes and the results. This perspective highlights the ongoing tension between regional coordination and local accountability. The transition period will likely see continued debate over the role of KCRHA. The search for a new CEO will proceed under the guidance of the board co-chairs.