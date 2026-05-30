Kazakhstan Cinema Is Ready to Make a Splash at SXSW London. No Need for Borat!

With 'Sicko' and 'Becoming' among the feature lineup, along with a short, the event's head of screen Anna Bogutskaya explains why the Central Asian country, and the broader region, warrant attention.

If you think that film from Kazakhstan equals Borat, the fictional character created by Sacha Baron Cohen, you may want to think again – and come out to theCannes Un Certain Regard Winner 'Everytime' Sells to 1-2 Special for North America “We’ve got two features from Kazakhstan this year,” which both get to celebrate their U.K. premieres at the fest, highlights Bogutskaya, along with a short.

“That is a territory that is just exploding. There’s so much . ”, about teenage swimmer Mila , who takes care of the family home and her kid sister while her mother pursues affairs and opportunities. It premiered at Locarno 2025.

, a thriller and social drama about a couple making a fortune by faking cancer, starring Ayan Utepbergen and Dilnaz Kurmangali, which world premiered at Rotterdam 2026. The movie is the filmmaker’s first solo feature directorial effort.

Meanwhile, the short film from Kazakhstan at SXSW London this year is My Brother Lyosha and I, from Lena Tronina, which is set in the 1990s and focuses on Lyosha and Lena, who “must rely on each other to endure quiet cycles of violence at home,” according to a synopsis. Bogutskaya expects more films from Kazakhstan to hit the festival circuit and possibly the world stage.

“We had a film from there last year as well,” namely Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s horror feature Cadet, as well as Dastan Zhapar Ryskeld’s Deal at the Border from neighboring Kyrgyzstan, about two young runners doing a big drug lord’s dirty work by moving illicit packages across the river that marks the border between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. “It is so exciting what’s happening there and in that region,” concludes Bogutskaya. “So we’re definitely keeping an eye on that part of the world.

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