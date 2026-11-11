Kazakhstan Bank Profits Drop 11.6% to 1.8 Trillion Tenge as Credit Market Shifts to Business

Kazakhstan banks issued 31.9 trillion tenge in new loans in January-September 2026, driven by 18% business lending growth. Net profits fell 11.6% as margins compressed despite S&P rating upgrade.

Net profit for Kazakhstan's banking sector dropped 11.6% year-on-year to 1.8 trillion tenge during the first nine months of 2026, a significant decline driven by compressed interest margins. This profit contraction occurred even as total new bank lending rose 7.1% to 31.9 trillion tenge, highlighting a sharp divergence in market dynamics. The Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan reported that every tenge of new growth stemmed from business lending, which surged 18%, while household borrowing fell 4.3%.

Retail lending contraction was primarily driven by a 6.7% drop in consumer credit, resulting from weaker household demand and strict regulatory restrictions on unsecured loans. Mortgage lending remained the sole expanding retail segment, growing 9.6%. Meanwhile, mid-sized enterprises led corporate borrowing with a 37.8% increase, followed by small businesses at 21%. This structural shift has increased the share of business lending in the total credit market to 56.2%, up from 51% a year earlier.

Also read MLB Awards 2026: Full List of Winners for Baseball’s Top Annual Honors

The construction sector emerged as the most prominent driver of this credit boom, with lending surging 62.7% while real sector output grew only 11.5%. Industrial lending grew 20.4% alongside an 8.6% rise in manufacturing output, and trade lending increased 13.3% against 6.2% growth in trade activity. Together, trade, industry, and construction accounted for 83% of all new business credit, suggesting a strong forward-looking investment cycle or potential speculative building in real estate.

Bank profitability has suffered under a structural squeeze where net interest margins compressed by 48 basis points to 6.30% and the interest spread narrowed to 3.96%. The Association of Financiers noted that deposit rates for legal entities adjust quickly to base rate changes, but retail deposit rates fall much more slowly. This asymmetry prevents banks from repricing funding costs at the same speed the National Bank lowers market rates, forcing banks to absorb lower yields on new loans.

Advertisement

Despite the profit decline, asset quality has remained relatively stable, with non-performing loans overdue more than 90 days edging up slightly to 3.9% from 3.6% at the start of the year. The cost of credit risk remains 78 basis points below 2025 levels. However, total loan portfolios expanded more slowly than new issuance because large corporations repaid debt, causing large-business debt to contract 7.2% while SME portfolios grew 16.2%.

The credit expansion dynamics have drawn attention from rating agencies, with Standard & Poor's upgrading Kazakhstan's banking sector risk assessment from 7 to 6 under its BICRA methodology. This upgrade reduces the sovereign ceiling constraint on individual bank ratings and lowers wholesale funding costs in international markets. Seven Kazakh banks received rating upgrades, and five others saw their outlooks improved, signaling enhanced external confidence despite domestic margin pressures.

Deposits continued to grow throughout the period, with retail deposits rising 8.6% and corporate deposits increasing 5%. The rising share of interest-bearing liabilities keeps funding costs elevated, which slows the passthrough of lower market rates to borrowers. The Association emphasized that asset yields and funding costs stabilized by the end of the third quarter, but this stabilization does not constitute a recovery in profitability.

Looking ahead, the speed at which retail deposit costs decrease will determine whether banks can restore margins while maintaining lending growth. If deposit rates remain sticky, banks face a choice between protecting margins and growing volumes. The current environment favors banks with strong SME franchises in construction, trade, and manufacturing, while those with heavy retail exposure face volume declines and slower deposit repricing.