Kayley Stead wed Richard Perrott in Swansea after walking down the aisle alone in 2022. The couple celebrated with 156 guests at a Georgian home on the Gower Peninsula.

Kayley Stead, a 30-year-old insurance team manager from Swansea, has married her partner Richard Perrott, 31, nearly four years after a traumatic wedding day in September 2022.

The couple exchanged vows on November 13 at a Grade II-listed Georgian home located in Fairyhill on the Gower Peninsula in front of 156 guests.

Also read Richard Osman Confirms No Role In Wife Ingrid Oliver Casting

This union marks a significant chapter for Stead, who previously endured public heartbreak when her former fiancé failed to appear for their scheduled ceremony. Instead of canceling the £12,000 celebration, she proceeded with the event alone, walking down the aisle and celebrating with her loved ones.

Romance Rekindled at University Campus

Stead and Perrott reconnected in February 2024 after Perrott moved from Manchester to Swansea. Their relationship blossomed after they had been university friends more than ten years prior, having met while studying acting together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a long-distance period of over a year, the pair moved in together in March. Perrott, a commercial insurance broker, secretly began planning a proposal while the couple settled into their new home.

He chose a location of deep personal significance for the question, returning Stead to the university campus where their academic and personal paths first intersected. The setting held nostalgic value, having been the place where they originally bonded over their shared studies in drama.

Proposal Story and Wedding Planning Roles

The proposal unfolded when Perrott suggested a meal after their walk. He confessed that he had not actually booked any food, a revelation that initially horrified the hungry bride-to-be. He then got down on one knee, catching Stead completely off guard.

Perrott describes himself as a yes-or-no decision maker, leaving the detailed logistics of the wedding to Stead. This division of labor allowed her to apply lessons learned from her previous wedding experience, resulting in a more relaxed and personalized event.

Stead emphasized that trust is foundational to her new marriage. She noted that she trusts Perrott and his family implicitly, feeling that the relationship was always meant to be without the insecurities that plagued her first attempt at matrimony.

Guest List and Venue Celebrations

The November 13 wedding in Fairyhill featured a large contingent of friends and family. The bride had 11 bridesmaids and 13 groomsmen, with the majority being individuals who had supported her during the 2022 ceremony.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stead described the return of these friends as a full-circle moment. The reception highlighted the couple's shared interest in food, featuring a pancake bar, a make-your-own smores stand, and a hot chocolate bar.

Entertainment included a string quartet accompanying the bride down the aisle, followed by a saxophonist during the reception festivities. The atmosphere was designed to be joyous and celebratory, reflecting the couple's happiness.

Besoke Attire and Moving Forward

Stead wore a completely bespoke wedding dress designed by April Banbury. She selected this unique garment to reflect her personal growth since 2022, noting that her body and identity had evolved significantly.

She expressed excitement about stepping into the ceremony room, an experience she missed during her first wedding day. The new marriage represents a fresh start built on honesty and mutual understanding.

The couple views this union as a testament to resilience. They have moved past the trauma of the previous jilting to build a life together in Swansea, surrounded by a supportive community.