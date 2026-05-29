Kayleigh McEnany: Jill Biden Absolutely Lied About Joe — 'It Was Fraud'

Thursday on Fox News Channel's 'America's Newsroom,' network host Kayleigh McEnany said former first lady Jill Biden's recent statements about President Joe Biden's last debate performance show she lied to the American public at the time about her husband.

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” network host Kayleigh McEnany said former first lady Jill Biden’sabout President Joe Biden’s last debate performance show she lied to the American public at the time about her husband.

Co-host Dana Perino said, “This is what Jill Biden, the first lady, said to the president after the debate. ” After the debate at a campaign event, Jill Biden said, “Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question. ” Perino asked, “So now we know that this is what she’s saying in her book.

And the question I would love to ask her is where are you lying then or now? ” McEnany said, “It’s a great question. That is not the reaction of someone who believes they just watched their husband have a stroke. It is an absolute lie.

It was fraud. What she did fraud on the American public and she’s continuing it by saying she had never seen him like that before or after. Dana, you all remember Carl Bernstein, who said he talked to people who knew Joe Biden, loved Joe Biden, supported Joe Biden, and they were adamant that what we saw was not a one-off. They said it had happened 15 or 20 times prior, him losing his train of thought.

He described a fundraiser where he froze up and seemed to have some type of rigor mortis. This is not something that was a one-off. ”Follow Pam Key on X





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