Kayla Nicole Celebrates Eagles' Super Bowl Victory, Reacts to Swift Fan Criticism

Kayla Nicole, ex-girlfriend of Travis Kelce, celebrated the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory while also addressing the online harassment she's faced from Taylor Swift's fans.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift appeared to be stunned by the outcome of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a crushing defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22. While the star couple grappled with the loss, one figure from Kelce's past celebrated the Eagles' victory with gusto.

Kayla Nicole, Kelce's ex-girlfriend of five years, was seen on the field at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, reveling in the Eagles' blowout win amidst a shower of green and white confetti. Nicole interacted with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, even captioning one video with the playful remark, 'They said there’s room on the wagon yall.' She was present at the Super Bowl as a representative of the 'I AM ATHLETE' podcast. Nicole and Kelce's relationship ended in 2022, and since then, Nicole has been candid about the challenges she faced navigating the post-breakup dynamic with the other wives and girlfriends of Chiefs players. In a November podcast interview, she admitted that her relationships with them had cooled, attributing it to the emotional toll of the breakup. She revealed to Radar Online at the time, 'We are not as cool as we once were.' Nicole elaborated, stating that the close bonds she had forged with those women had been strained by the separation. This isn't the first instance where Nicole has seemingly addressed her ex-boyfriend's relationship with Swift. During an appearance on the 'Unapologetically Angel' podcast with WNBA star Angel Reese, Nicole discussed the relentless online criticism she received from Swift's fans. She confessed that the negativity and online vitriol had a profound impact on her, stating, 'I would be lying if I said that that level of hate (from Swift’s fans) and just like online chaos doesn’t impact me, it does. Even to this day.' Nicole further elaborated on the online harassment, describing it as a constant barrage of insults and personal attacks. She stated that people would debate on her recent posts about why she was 'worthless,' lacking talent, and without a career, labeling her as a 'bum.





