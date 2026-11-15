Kayla Harrison Defeats Amanda Nunes to Win UFC Bantamweight Title at Madison Square Garden

Kayla Harrison captures the UFC bantamweight title by submitting Amanda Nunes via rear-naked choke at UFC 334. This historic win concludes a delayed matchup at Madison Square Garden on November 14, 2026.

Kayla Harrison officially captured the UFC bantamweight championship by submitting Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke in the fourth round of their title bout at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The victory resolves a highly anticipated rivalry that had been postponed for ten months due to logistical delays involving Harrison and validates her transition from Olympic judo to professional mixed martial arts.

Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, defeated the returning legend to claim her first major mixed martial arts title in front of a capacity crowd in New York. The Garden audience had shown support for the Brazilian star Nunes, who retired in 2023 but announced her intent to return to competition in June 2025. The result cemented Harrison's status as a new queen of the division and ended a period of uncertainty regarding her career trajectory.

Also read UFC 334 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Final Face Offs for Gane vs. Hokit, Harrison vs. Nunes

The match served as Harrison's first successful defense of the bantamweight belt, which she won earlier in her professional career. Harrison overcame the technical striking of Amanda Nunes by utilizing superior grappling and judo techniques to control the pace of the fight. Her world-class background in judo allowed her to neutralize Nunes's striking advantages and dictate where the action took place inside the Octagon.

The opening round saw Harrison employ her grappling strength, throwing Nunes to the mat and landing in a crucifix position. While the punches Harrison landed were not excessively heavy, they were sufficient to secure the first frame on the judges' scorecards. The New York crowd, perhaps keenly aware of Harrison's Red Sox fandom, watched intently as the American athlete established her dominance early.

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In the second round, Harrison continued to prioritize clinch work over distance striking. Nunes managed to survive the round by executing a body lock takedown and keeping Harrison off her back. Harrison responded by reversing position and securing another crucifix, though Nunes managed to survive the frame as well. Harrison worked her way to another pinned-arm crucifix, landing low-impact punches and fishing for an arm lock to secure the frame.

The third round was characterized by a slower pace with both fighters trading takedowns. Nunes achieved a takedown from the guard position and passed to mount, though Harrison's proximity to the fence limited Nunes's offensive options. After both fighters stood up, Nunes secured a takedown in the center of the cage and took Harrison's back. Harrison quickly reversed the position, returning to top control. A significant elbow landed by Harrison appeared to give her a commanding three-round lead heading into the fourth round.

The decisive moment occurred in the fourth round when Nunes lost her balance during a striking exchange on the feet. Harrison capitalized immediately, dropping Nunes and locking in a rear-naked choke. The submission was executed with speed and precision, forcing Nunes to tap out with no other recourse. Harrison later described her reaction to the win as being in shock, marking a significant milestone in her journey.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan asked Harrison about her future in the sport after her first successful title defense, noting the physical toll of the weight cut to 135 pounds. Harrison, who trained at American Top Team alongside Nunes, stated in her first remarks in the cage after the win via rear-naked choke that she was still in shock. The victory highlights the effectiveness of her training regimen and her ability to adapt her judo skills to MMA.

The preliminary portion of UFC 334 concluded with a spectacular performance from Stephen Thompson, who retired the sport with a spinning wheel kick knockout of Charles Radtke. Thompson, known for his kickboxing background and friendly demeanor, delivered an emotional post-fight interview that moved many in attendance. The 43-year-old kickboxing standout punctuated his in-cage remarks with an earnest message of love as he and Rogan struggled to maintain composure.

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Ten years ago during the UFC's debut at the Garden, Thompson had fought to a memorable Fight of the Night draw in his bid to win the welterweight title from Tyron Woodley. His farewell performance was widely regarded as a fitting end to a storied career, providing a dramatic backdrop to the main event results. The event showcased both the emotional depth and competitive intensity of the sport.

The night also featured Jim Miller, who extended his record of 48 UFC fights before suffering a first-round TKO loss to Terrance McKinney. McKinney had missed weight by more than four pounds for the lightweight contest, which ended at the 1:53 mark. The loss marked a sudden end to Miller's remarkable streak of appearances in the organization.

Additionally, Queens native Jared Gordon lost a close unanimous decision to Melquizael Costa in another lightweight bout on the undercard. The fight featured technical striking and grappling exchanges that kept the crowd engaged until the final bell. Gordon's defeat was a notable result on a card otherwise dominated by championship action and retirement ceremonies.

The night at Madison Square Garden concluded with Harrison's dominant performance, cementing her status as a new queen of the division. The victory over a former two-division UFC champion serves as a testament to her preparation and skill. Fans and analysts alike are now looking forward to Harrison's next steps in the bantamweight division.