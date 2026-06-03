Kayla Beer and Sydney Sweeney Reimagine Sleepy Hollow with Female‑Led Gothic Thriller

Author Kayla Beer teams with actress Sydney Sweeney and producer Carly Sweeney's Honey Trap to launch a novel and feature film that shifts The Legend of Sleepy Hollow's focus to Katrina Van Tassel, blending gothic, psychological and erotic thriller elements.

A groundbreaking collaborative project is taking shape as author and screenwriter Kayla Beer partners with actress Sydney Sweeney and producer Carly Sweeney to bring a bold re‑imagination of Washington Irving's classic to both page and screen.

Beer, who will write, direct and adapt the screenplay for the forthcoming feature film, has also authored the source novel, a fresh take that shifts the focus from the legendary Headless Horseman to Katrina Van Tassel. In Beer's version, Van Tassel is no longer a passive romantic prize; she is the driving force of a tangled, supernatural love triangle that thrusts her into a perilous mystery steeped in gothic ambience, psychological tension and erotic thriller sensibilities.

The novel, already generating fierce bidding wars upon its submission, was snapped up by Putnam, an imprint of Penguin Random House, in a pre‑emptive acquisition that took the manuscript off the market before a public auction could occur. Putnam has fast‑tracked the book for a Fall 2027 release, deliberately aligning its publication schedule with the parallel development of the film, signaling strong confidence that the intellectual property will succeed across mediums.

Carly Sweeney, through her newly launched production banner Honey Trap, will co‑produce the film alongside the established Lucky Chap Productions and Beer's own Lab Brew company. This marks Honey Trap's first official film venture since its inception, underscoring the ambitious nature of the endeavor. The collaboration has moved at remarkable speed: studio book scouts quickly added the novel to their radar after the initial submission, and the film adaptation attracted interest even before formal script reads began.

Sources close to the project note that the material's blend of gothic atmosphere, psychological intrigue and sensual thriller elements aligns naturally with the creative visions of all parties, prompting Sweeney, Honey Trap and Lucky Chap to commit swiftly. The dual‑track strategy-simultaneous novel publication and feature‑film production-reflects a broader industry trend of leveraging cross‑platform storytelling to maximize a property's cultural impact and commercial potential.

Putnam, renowned for launching a record number of best‑selling titles, brings publishing heavyweight credibility, while the involvement of high‑profile talent such as Sydney Sweeney, who is slated to embody Katrina Van Tassel on screen, adds star power that could attract both literary enthusiasts and moviegoers. The project's momentum has already sparked speculation among industry observers who anticipate that the fresh, female‑centric perspective on an iconic American legend could resonate strongly in a market hungry for diverse narratives and bold reinterpretations of classic folklore.

In addition to the core creative team, the film will benefit from the resources of Lucky Chap Productions, a company known for championing strong female leads and progressive storytelling, and Lab Brew, Beer's own production outfit that focuses on genre‑blending content. The synergy between these entities is expected to facilitate a seamless transition from page to screen, preserving the novel's atmospheric tension while amplifying its visual storytelling potential.

As the Fall 2027 release date for the novel approaches, anticipation builds for the forthcoming cinematic adaptation, which promises to deliver a visually striking, emotionally resonant re‑examination of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow through the eyes of a protagonist who defies traditional expectations. The project's headline creators have expressed optimism about its cultural relevance, noting that re‑centering the story on a complex, agency‑driven female lead not only revitalizes a well‑trodden myth but also contributes to the ongoing evolution of genre cinema.

With the combined clout of a major publishing house, a celebrated actress‑producer, and a production team dedicated to innovative storytelling, the upcoming novel and film stand poised to make a significant imprint on both literary and entertainment landscapes





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Kayla Beer Sydney Sweeney Honey Trap Gothic Thriller Sleepy Hollow Reimagining

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