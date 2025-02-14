Kayaker Swallowed by Humpback Whale in Chile

A kayaker in Chile had an extraordinary close call with a humpback whale. Adrian Simancas was kayaking off the coast of Punta Arenas when a whale surfaced and swallowed him and his kayak whole. He was unharmed after being released moments later.

Adrian Simancas was kayaking off the Patagonian city of Punta Arenas in southern Chile when he encountered an astounding experience. A giant humpback whale surfaced, engulfing both Adrian and his yellow kayak in its massive jaws. Five seconds later, Adrian found himself bobbing back to the surface, the whale's dorsal fin reappearing above the frigid water. \'I thought I was dead,' Adrian recounted to The Associated Press. 'I thought it had eaten me, that it had swallowed me.

' He described the sheer terror he felt during those few seconds, and the fear that gripped him upon resurfacing. He worried the whale might harm his father who was watching from a nearby boat, or that he would succumb to the cold waters. 'When I came up and started floating, I was scared that something might happen to my father too, that we wouldn’t reach the shore in time, or that I would get hypothermia,' Adrian explained. \ Fortunately, the encounter was brief, and Adrian emerged unharmed. His father, Dell Simancas, captured the entire ordeal on video, documenting both the whale's sudden appearance and Adrian's dramatic reemergence. Dell's voice can be heard throughout the video, calmly reassuring his son amidst the chaos. 'Relax! Relax!' he shouts. 'Relax, relax, I'm coming. Let's go to shore.' Dell's composure in the face of such a terrifying event is remarkable. While understandably worried, he remained focused on filming and providing comfort to his son. The Strait of Magellan, where this encounter took place, is a popular tourist destination known for its adventure activities. However, the frigid waters pose a significant challenge to anyone who ventures out. The area sees whale deaths from ship collisions and strandings on a regular basis. While attacks on humans are extremely rare, incidents like Adrian's serve as a stark reminder of the power and unpredictable nature of these magnificent creatures





