Kayaker Survives Ordeal After Being Swallowed by Humpback Whale

Adrián Simancas, a kayaker from Chile, had a terrifying encounter with a humpback whale while out on the water with his father. The whale swallowed Simancas whole, leaving him fearing for his life. He miraculously resurfaced unharmed, shaken but alive.

Adrián Simancas was with his dad, Dell, in the Strait of Magellan, a tourist attraction in Chile an Patagonia, on Saturday, Feb.

8, when he suddenly found himself inside the mouth of the humpback whale, according to the Footage of the encounter, captured by Dell, showed the kayaker quickly getting scooped up into the massive animal’s mouth and disappearing for a few seconds before resurfacing a few yards away.“I thought I was dead,” he explained in Spanish. “I thought it had eaten me, that it had swallowed me.” “When I turned around, I felt on my face like a slimy texture; I saw colors like dark blue, white, something approaching from behind that closed… and sank me,” he toldTwo Humpback Whales Were Photographed Having Sex for the First Time in History — and They Were Both Male Initially, Adrián was concerned that he had run into a killer whale. “We had been talking about orcas shortly before, so I had that in my head,” he confessed to the AP.Once Adrián surfaced, however, his focus shifted. “I was scared that something might happen to my father too, that we wouldn’t reach the shore in time, or that I would get hypothermia,” he recalled.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Adrián has since had time to reflect on the encounter with the whale. “It was probably out of curiosity that the whale approached me,” he explained, “or maybe to communicate or something.” They typically “feed on shrimp-like crustaceans (krill) and small fish,” and can be up to 60 feet in length and 40 tons in weight





