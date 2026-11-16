Kay Lake from Bilston lost 13.5 stone to attend daughter Jess's wedding, winning Slimming World Woman of the Year 2026. Discover her inspiring health journey.

Kay Lake, a 53-year-old resident of Bilston in the West Midlands, has achieved a remarkable physical transformation, shedding 13.5 stone to become a confident mother-of-the-bride. This monumental weight loss was driven by her determination to participate fully in her daughter Jess Lake's wedding, an event that had previously filled Kay with anxiety about being photographed. By discarding half her body weight, Kay has not only reinvented her lifestyle but has also been honored as Slimming World's Woman of the Year 2026 for her dedication.

Weight Loss Journey and Health Transformation

Before beginning her health journey, Kay Lake weighed 24 stone and 1 pound, a figure that caused her significant physical pain and social isolation. She spent years consuming burgers, crisps, and sugary puddings, which led to a size 26 body frame and a life marked by exhaustion and joint strain. Simple daily activities, such as climbing stairs or showering, left her winded and reluctant to leave her home. The catalyst for change arrived in January 2024 when her daughter Jess, now 24 years old, officially booked the date for her wedding. The prospect of standing in the background while her daughter was celebrated in photographs became the motivating force that drove Kay to seek help.

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Dietary Changes and Slimming World Support

Kay Lake joined a Slimming World group in Sedgley in February 2024, marking the start of a comprehensive overhaul of her diet and habits. Her previous daily meals consisted of a banana and crisps for breakfast, a ham and cheese sandwich with full-fat mayo for lunch, and takeaway burgers for dinner. She has replaced these convenience foods with overnight oats, homemade chicken salad, and freshly cooked meals like spaghetti bolognese and beef madras. Despite having Coeliac disease, which initially raised concerns about suitable food options, Kay found that the program offered ample gluten-free alternatives. This flexibility allowed her to enjoy cooking from scratch without feeling restricted, fundamentally shifting her relationship with food from one of avoidance to one of mindful preparation and enjoyment.

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Physical Fitness and Mental Wellbeing Gains

As her weight dropped to 10 stone and 9.5 pounds, Kay Lake transitioned from a size 26 to a size 12, regaining her mobility and self-esteem. Previously unable to exercise due to physical limitations, she began with short walks after receiving encouragement from other group members. This gradual increase in activity has become a central pillar of her new life, allowing her to move freely and confidently. The physical changes have been matched by significant mental health improvements, as she no longer isolates herself from friends and family. Instead of existing in the shadows, Kay is actively engaging with her community and embracing social interactions that were once sources of stress.

Award Recognition and Future Impact

The success of Kay Lake's efforts has been recognized on a national level with the title of Slimming World's Woman of the Year 2026. This accolade highlights not just the numerical value of the weight lost, but the profound impact on her quality of life. Kay's story serves as a testament to the power of setting clear, personal goals tied to meaningful life events. Her ability to balance her dietary needs with Coeliac disease while achieving such drastic results provides a roadmap for others facing similar challenges. As she prepares to walk down the aisle with her daughter Jess, Kay embodies the joy of being present and confident, turning a source of dread into a celebration of health and family connection.