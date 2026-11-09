Kaufman County Deputy Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Felony Charge

A Kaufman County Precinct No. 2 deputy was arrested on a felony indecency with a child charge and placed on leave. He was released on a $75,000 bond.

A Kaufman County deputy was arrested over the weekend on a felony child sexual abuse charge. The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office arrested 46-year-old Robert Manor at around 3:55 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2026, according to an arrest report obtained by FOX 4. He was charged with one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact, a felony offense.

Manor is employed as a deputy with the Kaufman County Precinct No. 2 Constable's office. The constable's office has placed him on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. He was later released from jail on a $75,000 bond.

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Details of the Kaufman County Deputy Arrest

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office made the arrest early on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The arrest report describes the charge as one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact, which is classified as a felony. Police have not released details about the allegations that led to the arrest.

The name in the arrest report differs from the name used in other coverage. The report obtained by FOX 4 lists the suspect as Robert Dwain Major III, while the sheriff's office and other accounts refer to him as Robert Manor. Coverage of the case uses the name Manor throughout, and the discrepancy has not been explained in the materials available.

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The alleged offense is a felony under the charge filed by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. Under the terms of his release, Manor was freed from jail on a $75,000 bond after his arrest. No further court dates or hearing schedules were included in the source material.

Constable Office Response and Employment Record

The Kaufman County Precinct No. 2 Constable's office said it was notified on November 6, 2026, that one of its deputies was the subject of an investigation by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office for alleged criminal conduct. The office said it had only just become aware of the allegation and needed time to fully assess the situation.

In a statement, the constable's office said the deputy was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The office also said it aims to protect public trust, provide transparency, and take any allegations of misconduct very seriously. It did not disclose further details about the allegations.

Public records show that Manor has worked at the Kaufman County Precinct No. 2 Constable's office since 2020. The same records indicate he previously worked for the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and for police departments in Quinlan, Crandall, and Vernon, with law enforcement employment dating back to 2010.

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Next Steps in the Child Abuse Investigation

The case remains under investigation by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and the outcome will determine the constable's office's next steps regarding Manor's employment. The constable's office has said it wants to fully assess the situation before deciding on the best path forward.

Because authorities have not disclosed the nature of the allegations, the public has not yet learned what evidence or conduct led to the felony charge. Further information is expected to come from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office as the investigation progresses and any formal court proceedings begin.