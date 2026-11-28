Strictly professional Katya Jones discusses Ed Balls' annual Saturday reviews and John Nellis becoming the slimmest he has ever been for the 2026 series.

Katya Jones, the Russian-born professional dancer currently paired with YouTube personality John Nellis for the 2026 series of Strictly Come Dancing, has shared details about her enduring connection with former partner Ed Balls. Jones, 37, revealed that Balls has continued to send her a detailed text message every Saturday for the past decade, offering a comprehensive review of her performances since they danced together in 2016. This annual tradition highlights the lasting professional relationships that often form within the ballroom community long after a celebrity has left the competition.

Ed Balls' Weekly Routine and Feedback

Ed Balls, the former Labour politician who transitioned to a career as a breakfast presenter, has maintained a consistent schedule of communication with Jones every single year since their partnership concluded. Jones explained that Balls provides his full review each Saturday, detailing exactly what the pair did well and offering constructive feedback on their routine if their performance did not meet high standards. The former politician has never missed a single dance year, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to their professional bond. Their standout moment during the 2016 series was a Salsa routine to Psy's 2012 hit Gangnam Style, which earned Jones a BAFTA nomination for Must-See Moment of the Year in 2017 before Balls was eliminated in week 10. Despite Balls not lifting the glitterball trophy, his continued engagement with Jones's career underscores the depth of their partnership.

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John Nellis' Physical Transformation

John Nellis, the 33-year-old YouTuber from County Down, has undergone a significant physical transformation to prepare for his role on Strictly Come Dancing. Nellis revealed that he is now the lightest he has been in his entire adult life, having lost 20 kg, which is approximately 3 stone, over the last 15 months. He initially achieved a weight of 99.7 kilograms during a 90-day transformation challenge with another YouTuber. Although he regained some weight during a year that included traveling to the World Cup and going on holiday, a weigh-in on Monday morning following Blackpool confirmed he had returned to his lowest adult weight. This rigorous physical preparation reflects the intense training demands placed on celebrities participating in the dance competition.

Professional Dynamics and Partner Belief

Jones has always maintained an unwavering belief in her partners' potential, a trait she describes as a toxic trade but one that helps push them further than they might expect. She noted that her over-exaggerated belief in John Nellis helps drive his performance, and she approaches every partnership with the mindset that he can win the competition. This positive reinforcement is critical in a high-pressure environment where physical stamina and mental resilience are equally important. Nellis, who is expecting his second child with his wife Shannon McMahon, has embraced this supportive dynamic. His current fitness levels and dedication to training suggest he is well-positioned to handle the physical requirements of the show while maintaining a positive outlook on his journey.

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Social Media Shift and New Demographics

As Nellis enters what he calls his sexy dad era, he has noticed a distinct shift in the demographic of his fans interacting with him on social media. Instead of receiving messages primarily from fans in their 20s and 30s, Nellis is now fielding comments from middle-aged women and Facebook mums who send him nice messages and call him a handsome young man. He expressed that he is loving this new demographic interaction and hopes it lasts. This shift in public perception accompanies his professional growth as a dancer. On Saturday night, Nellis and Jones performed an American Smooth to Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline, scoring 35 points for their routine. The performance highlighted their synchronization and technical ability, further cementing their status as serious contenders in the 2026 series.

Upcoming Competition and Performance Standards

The 35-point score for the American Smooth routine demonstrates the high standard of performance Jones and Nellis are aiming for throughout the 2026 series. Jones, who has only won the glitterball trophy once with actor Joe McFadden, is applying her extensive experience to help Nellis navigate the complexities of ballroom dancing. The combination of her technical expertise and his renewed physical fitness creates a strong foundation for future performances. As the series progresses, the focus will remain on their ability to maintain this momentum. The weekly Saturday messages from Ed Balls continue to serve as a unique benchmark for Jones, reminding her of the long-term impact of every routine she performs.