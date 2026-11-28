Strictly Come Dancing pro Katya Jones reveals former partner Ed Balls continues to send her weekly dance reviews every Saturday, a tradition maintained for a decade since their 2016 partnership.

Katya Jones has confirmed that her former Strictly Come Dancing partner, Ed Balls, maintains a consistent weekly communication routine with the professional dancer. The Russian star, 37, revealed that Ed Balls has continued to message her every Saturday without fail for exactly ten years since their partnership. This long-standing tradition began during the 2016 series when Balls was a dance novice competing as a former Labour politician. The routine of receiving feedback has persisted through various professional and personal changes for both parties. Jones shared these details while discussing her current partnership with YouTube personality John Nellis in the ongoing series. Her current partner has also undergone a significant physical transformation, recently revealing he is in the lightest weight of his adult life. This shift in his physique has attracted a new demographic of social media admirers, which Nellis has described as his sexy dad era. The dancer's partner has noted that middle-aged women are now sending him messages calling him a handsome young man. This change in audience interaction contrasts sharply with the fans in their twenties and thirties who typically followed his earlier career. The professional dancers continue to bring energy and novelty to the show while managing their personal health journeys.

Decade-Long Tradition of Weekly Dance Feedback

Ed Balls has maintained a strict schedule of sending text messages to Katya Jones every Saturday night. This habit started during their time on the show in 2016 and has continued uninterrupted for a full decade. The messages provide detailed reviews of Jones's recent routines, highlighting specific areas of strength and improvement. Balls offers constructive criticism and praise regardless of the outcome of the performance. He has not missed a single dance series in these ten years to send his updates. This consistent support system highlights the enduring bond formed between the two dancers. The feedback covers various aspects of their performance, from technical execution to artistic expression. Jones values this ongoing connection despite their professional paths diverging after the 2016 series. The tradition serves as a testament to the lasting friendships that can form on the dance floor. It also demonstrates Balls continued engagement with the world of professional dance. The weekly updates provide a unique perspective on the ongoing competition from an insider. This level of detail is rarely shared by previous partners in such a consistent manner. The ritual has become a fixed part of Jones weekend routine. It provides a sense of continuity in an ever-changing professional landscape. The messages are not just casual check-ins but structured reviews. This dedication underscores the respect and professionalism between the two individuals. It shows a level of commitment that extends beyond the television studio.

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Standout Performances and Public Reception

The 2016 Salsa routine performed by Katya Jones and Ed Balls to Psy Gangnam Style is widely remembered as a highlight of that series. This performance occurred before Balls was eliminated in week ten. The routine garnered significant attention and remains a fan favorite. In 2017, the moment earned Jones a BAFTA nomination for Must-See Moment of the Year. This recognition solidified the performance in the show history. The routine showcased the pair chemistry and Balls ability to pick up complex moves. It also demonstrated Jones flexibility and technical skill as a professional dancer. The performance to Neil Diamond Sweet Caroline was another notable routine. This American Smooth dance was performed by Jones and her current partner John Nellis. They scored thirty-five points for their recent performance on Saturday night. The song choice provided a nostalgic and energetic atmosphere for the audience. The performance highlighted Nellis progress in his dance journey. It also demonstrated the growing partnership between the social media star and the professional. The routine was well-received by both the judges and the public. It added another layer to Nellis public persona as a serious contender. The dance floor has seen many memorable moments over the years. These specific routines stand out due to their entertainment value. They also reflect the evolving nature of the competition. The judges scores reflect the technical difficulty and execution. The audience voting adds another dimension to the competition. The combination of skill and showmanship creates compelling television. The performances continue to set high standards for future contestants. The legacy of past routines influences current strategies. The impact of these performances extends beyond the studio.

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John Nellis Weight Loss and New Demographic

John Nellis revealed that he weighed in on Monday morning as the lightest he has ever been in his adult life. This weight loss occurred after the Blackpool International ballroom competition. Nellis stated that he was approximately twenty kilograms heavier roughly fourteen to fifteen months ago. This amount equates to about three stone. He underwent a ninety-day transformation with another YouTuber to lose the weight. During this period, he dropped to ninety-nine point seven kilograms. After hitting his target weight, he attended the World Cup and went on holiday. His training intensified during this period while his diet became more relaxed. This lifestyle change led to a slight regain of weight. However, his recent weigh-in confirmed he had returned to his lowest adult weight. The change in his physique has altered his social media presence. He now receives messages from a different demographic of fans. Middle-aged women, described as Facebook mums, are now contacting him. These messages often compliment his appearance and call him a handsome young man. Nellis expressed enjoyment of this new attention and demographic shift. He indicated a desire for this phase of his career to continue. The shift from younger fans to middle-aged admirers marks a transition in his public image. He embraces the term sexy dad era to describe this new chapter. This personal development adds another layer to his contestant narrative. It shows his dedication to health and fitness alongside his dance training. The weight loss journey required significant discipline and effort. It also involved collaboration with peers in the influencer space. The result is a visible transformation that resonates with viewers. The feedback from fans provides additional motivation. It also changes the nature of his online interactions. The shift in audience engagement is a notable side effect of physical changes. It highlights the interconnected nature of personal health and public perception. The dance competition provides a platform for such transformations. The journey is as important as the final result for many contestants.

Partner Belief and Future Competition Outlook

Katya Jones described her tendency to have an over-exaggerated belief in her partners as a toxic trade. She recalled believing Ed Balls could win the series when they competed together. This unwavering support helps contestants perform beyond their initial expectations. Jones applies this same positive mindset to John Nellis. She believes he has the potential to make it all the way to the final. This approach is designed to boost confidence and performance. Belief in the partner is a key component of the judging criteria. It also contributes to the overall chemistry of the routine. Jones acknowledges that her optimism might sometimes exceed reality. However, she views this as a necessary trait for a professional dancer. The partnership relies on mutual trust and encouragement. This dynamic is crucial for success in the competitive environment. Jones has won the glitterball trophy once before with actor Joe McFadden. Her current focus is on guiding Nellis to a similar success. The combination of technical skill and mental support creates a winning formula. Jones continues to refine her coaching methods each season. She adapts to the strengths and weaknesses of each new partner. This flexibility is essential for maintaining a high level of performance. The show requires constant evolution and adaptation. The dancers must balance preparation with public appearances. The pressure of live television adds to the challenge. Jones manages these demands while maintaining her own health. Her experience provides valuable guidance for newer professionals. The mentorship aspect of the role is often overlooked. It plays a significant part in the contestants development. The bond between dancer and partner is unique. It requires a high level of intimacy and trust. This relationship is tested by the rigorous training schedule. The rewards come in the form of public recognition and potential victory. Jones remains committed to giving her best effort each week. Her dedication sets a standard for the entire team. The competition remains fierce with every passing episode. The outcome is never guaranteed until the final results. The journey continues with each new routine and performance.