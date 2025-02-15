Katy Woman Arrested for Beating Children With Dog Leash, Threatening to Burn Them

Ebony Gonzalez, a 32-year-old woman from Katy, Texas, was arrested and charged with injury to a child after allegedly beating her four children with a dog leash and threatening to burn them. The incident occurred on February 12 at a residence near Morton Ranch Road.

A Katy woman has been arrested after authorities say she beat her four children with a dog leash and threatened to burn them. Ebony Gonzalez, 32, appeared in probable cause court Monday, facing charges of injury to a child. A judge set her bond at $10,000 for each charge, with conditions barring her from contacting her children.

According to court documents, one of Gonzalez’s children told their friend to report the alleged abuse to the police, which took place on February 12 at a residence on the 2500 block of Katy Hockley Road near Morton Ranch Road. Authorities said Gonzalez became angry after finding tissue on the floor. When none of her four children—ages 11, 11, 8, and 6—admitted to leaving it there, she allegedly struck them with a dog leash, turned on a stove, and threatened to burn their hair. Officers reported visible welts and bruises on two of the children. A third child told police Gonzalez pulled her hair and kicked her. The fourth child declined to speak but showed visible marks, authorities said. As part of her bond conditions, Gonzalez is prohibited from unsupervised contact with children. Gonzalez has no prior criminal history





