Katy Rickitt and Adam Price Launch Mental Health Charity Calendar

Good Morning Britain host Katy Rickitt and actor Adam Price release a naked calendar for Stable Minds. Learn about the project, the charity's mission, and the couple's business endeavors in Knutsford.

Katy Rickitt is raising awareness for mental health through a new charity initiative. The Good Morning Britain host collaborated with Stable Minds to produce a naked calendar. The project aims to provide support and therapy for women struggling with mental health issues.

Calendar Details and Charity Mission

Rickitt, who is married to Coronation Street actor Adam Price, participated in the shoot. The images show Rickitt wearing only red boots while covering her chest with disco balls. She posed alongside other women to create the calendar for Stable Minds. This charity seeks to create a safe space for women to seek advice and therapy. The goal is to destigmatize mental health challenges through open dialogue. The calendar was developed over a period of three years. Rickitt has been the driving force behind the project since its inception.

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Personal Struggles and Career Timeline

Rickitt explained that she faced a mental health blip in the previous year. She had organized a men's cancer calendar in 2023. The follow-up project for women was delayed due to her personal struggles. She turned 40 and experienced feelings of being lost and unsure of herself. This period involved weight gain and panic attacks. She questioned her own interest levels and identity. The delay allowed her time to rediscover who she was. She referenced this phase as the midlife epiphany.

Business Ventures and Financial Details

Outside of television, Rickitt and Adam Price co-run a business. They operate Dexter and Jones in Knutsford, Cheshire. The venue specializes in craft beer and artisan gin. The business offers more than 800 different craft beers. They also stock ten draft beers that change regularly. The menu includes more than 300 small batch gins. Customers can choose from more than 200 different wines. The couple aims to provide beverages not found elsewhere.

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Financial Realities of the Partnership

Adam Price recently shared financial details about the business. He received only 12,000 pounds in salary last year. The couple took dividends of 36,000 pounds to stay within the basic tax band. This income is significantly lower than his previous acting roles. Price earned 3,500 pounds for four episodes of Coronation Street per week. He also made extra money from guest appearances. His TV career included roles in Coronation Street and Hollyoaks. He played Nick Tilsley from 1997 to 1999 and again in 2004. He also appeared as Kyle Kelly from 2017 until 2020.

Future Availability and Sales Information

The calendar will be available to the public soon. Customers can purchase it starting on Saturday, November 7. Sales will occur both in store and online. Purchases are available at Dexter and Jones in Knutsford. The charity hopes the funds will help more women. The project creates a dedicated space for mental health support. Rickitt's bravery in sharing her story is highlighted. The calendar serves as a tool for awareness and fundraising. Stable Minds will use the proceeds to aid women in need.