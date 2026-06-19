Katy Perry Unveils Watch It Burn Single Cover Art and Release Date

Pop superstar Katy Perry has unveiled the cover art and release date for her new single, Watch It Burn. The song arrives on June 25 and features lyrics that suggest a theme of anger and pain.

On Thursday (June 18), pop superstar Katy Perry unveiled the cover art and release date for her new single , Watch It Burn , which arrives June 25.

The artwork features a close-up of Perry's face illuminated by a glowing light, with beads of water covering her skin. The Firework singer also opened up about the song during an interview released Wednesday (June 17) with Justin Tranter, who co-wrote the track. I have not given myself permission to be angry my whole life over things where I should be f---king angry about. What I've done is I pushed it down, but I should be f---king angry.

I'm allowed to be angry for a f---king moment. She continued, So instead of falling into woe is me, I just was like, okay, let's just feel this f---king pain, let's feel this pain, let's feel this anger and let's move on, let's learn from it also. In a social media clip, Perry dons an all-black ensemble while holding a baseball bat amid a graffiti-filled backdrop and a pi---ata.

The lyrics of Watch It Burn suggest a theme of anger and pain, with Perry singing, You know I gave and I gave/ Now I'm giving up, there's nothing more you can take/ Don't wanna cause a scene, but give me the gasoline. Tonight's the night, I light a match/ Throw it hard behind my back/ Gonna try to forgive and forget/ Light a cigarette, and watch it burn.

Perry performed Watch It Burn during her headlining set at Spain's O Son do Cami---o on Friday (June 18)





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Katy Perry Watch It Burn New Single Release Date Cover Art

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