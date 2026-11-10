Katy Perry Thailand Concert While Ex Russell Brand Sentenced

Katy Perry performed a private concert in Thailand earning millions as ex-husband Russell Brand received a 10-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault in London.

Singer Katy Perry performed at a luxury private concert in Thailand shortly before her former husband Russell Brand was sentenced to prison for serious sexual offenses. The pop star flew to the tropical region of Phang Nga on a private jet to perform for the cybersecurity firm Wiz, earning an estimated $4 million for the Saturday night event.

Perry Concert Details And Compensation

Katy Perry arrived in the Khao Lak luxury resort area for a five-day retreat organized by Wiz for its employees. The Israeli company had recently undergone a major acquisition by Google, which purchased the firm for $32 billion in March. The star, who is 42 years old, headlined the gathering with performances of hit songs including 'Firework' and 'Roar'. Attendees described the atmosphere as festive and enjoyable, with Perry engaging warmly with the crowd. One caterer at the event noted that the singer appeared happy and did not mention her ex-husband during the celebration. The performance was part of a lavish corporate retreat that highlighted the company's tradition of extravagant employee events.

Also read Katy Perry Plans Book And Docuseries On Dark Marriage Following Russell Brand Trial

Brand Sentencing At Southwark Court

While Perry was performing thousands of miles away, Russell Brand was awaiting sentencing at HMP Wandsworth in south London. On Monday, a judge at Southwark Crown Court sentenced Brand to 10 years and six months in prison. The British comedian was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four women. The offenses occurred between 2004 and 2009, as determined during a four-week trial. Judge Joel Bennathan described Brand as a sexual predator who believed his fame exempted him from the rules that bind decent people. The judge emphasized that victims retain the right to say no and to demand justice regardless of their attire or actions. Brand now faces potential financial losses in civil claims and compensation, which may impact his estimated £15 million fortune.

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History Between Perry And Brand

Katy Perry and Russell Brand were married in October 2010 in a traditional Hindu ceremony in India. They had met at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards before tying the knot. The marriage lasted only 14 months, ending when Brand filed for divorce in December 2011, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in July 2012. Perry has stated that she has not spoken to Brand since their split. She has previously described him as very controlling and has hinted at writing a tell-all series or book about their time together. The timing of the divorce filing coincided with moments before Perry was set to appear onstage for a concert.

Legal Status And Future Implications

Brand will be eligible for release at the two-thirds point of his sentence, which would be after seven years. Upon release, he will remain on license for the rest of his term and must comply with specific conditions, such as wearing an electronic tag. He is exempt from early release schemes typically available to other offenders due to the nature of his crimes. This situation highlights the stark contrast between Perry's current professional success and Brand's legal troubles. Wiz continues to host high-profile events, including past parties in Tel Aviv and Las Vegas. The recent concert in Thailand underscores the scale of corporate spending on entertainment following major tech acquisitions.