Katy Perry Steps Out With Justin Trudeau After Russell Brand Jailing

Katy Perry made her first red carpet appearance since ex-husband Russell Brand was jailed, arriving with boyfriend Justin Trudeau at a Los Angeles gala as new allegations against Brand emerge.

Katy Perry was supported by her boyfriend Justin Trudeau on Saturday night as she made her first red carpet appearance since her ex-husband Russell Brand was jailed.

The singer, 42, and the former prime minister of Canada, 54, attended the star-studded Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, where they shared a hug in front of the cameras. Perry wore a strapless sequin dress with a long, peach-toned skirt and a matching, floor-sweeping cape, while Trudeau wore a cream tuxedo jacket. At one point, Perry was seen helping Trudeau adjust the bowtie around his neck before the pair resumed posing for photographers.

Also read Katy Perry and Russell Brand Divorce: New Docuseries and Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Katy Perry Justin Trudeau Support Baby2Baby Gala

The couple appeared relaxed and affectionate throughout the evening, smiling and waving at onlookers. The timing of the outing drew attention because it came only days after Brand was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison in the United Kingdom. Last week the comedian was found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. He now faces a fresh wave of allegations, with six more women accusing him of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour.

The claims span a decade and include accusations that he ignored women's pleas to stop during sex and used his celebrity status to pursue young fans. Brand's estimated fortune of around 20 million dollars could also be at risk from compensation and civil claims, according to a leading British lawyer. Perry and Brand were married for 14 months before separating in late 2011, and their divorce was finalised in July 2012.

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Russell Brand Text Message End Marriage Katy Perry

Brand reportedly ended the marriage by text message, a moment captured in Perry's documentary Katy Perry: Part Of Me. The film showed the message arriving just minutes before she was due to perform to thousands of fans in Brazil, and it showed her being comforted by her team backstage as she sobbed.

In a 2013 interview with Vogue, Perry said she had been in love with him when they married, and she hinted that she kept the full truth about the break-up locked away for a rainy day. Former girlfriend Jordan Martin, who dated Brand before he went on to marry Perry, has also spoken out. In the Netflix documentary Russell Brand: Open Secret, she claimed he once told her he always wanted to marry someone famous.

Jordan Martin Russell Brand Dating Complaints Allegations

She recalled him saying he should be dating somebody more famous than her. Martin also said he complained about her dressing like an attention-seeking tart and told her he did not feel comfortable with her wearing a swimsuit or sunbathing. Her account has added to the scrutiny of Brand's past relationships. Hours before Brand's sentencing, Perry was seen smiling and partying in Los Angeles.

She supported her friend, fellow astronaut Lauren Sanchez, at the launch of Sanchez's new book. Fellow stars Sydney Sweeney, Kris Jenner and Elsa Hosk also attended the event. Sanchez shared a photo of Perry on Instagram to promote her children's book The Fly Who Flew to the North Pole. The contrast between the glamorous celebrations in California and the grim court outcome in London has been widely noted.

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Perry has largely kept a dignified silence about the break-up for years, but observers suggest that silence could soon change.