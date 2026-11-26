Pop star Katy Perry shares a selfie with boyfriend Justin Trudeau and France President Emmanuel Macron during their European tour, sparking fan reactions amid her upcoming memoir plans.

Katy Perry, the forty-two-year-old pop icon known for her hit song Roar, was seen smiling broadly as she joined forces with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron for a selfie on Wednesday. The image, which was subsequently shared on her Instagram account, captured the singer in a warm embrace with her boyfriend, the fifty-four-year-old Trudeau, while the forty-eight-year-old Macron stood directly behind the couple with a smile on his face. This high-profile interaction highlights Perry's ability to navigate both global entertainment and political spheres with ease.

Fan Reactions to Macron Photo

Perry's followers were quick to react to the unusual group dynamic, with many users joking that Macron appeared to have accidentally walked into someone else's date. One commentator described the situation as being third-wheeled by the President of France, while another noted that Perry seems to be collecting world leaders like side missions in a video game. Another fan commented that a post from Perry featuring Emmanuel Macron was not on their bingo list, highlighting the unexpected nature of the celebrity-politician crossover.

Also read Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Bring California and Canada to Venice

Further comments from the public included questions about what Macron was doing in the photo and jokes about a testosterone vacuum filling the frame. Some users quipped that Macron had all day for selfies, wondering if France must be doing remarkably well for the president to have such leisure time. The viral nature of the post underscores the public's fascination with Perry's personal life and her unique position in global pop culture.

European Travel Itinerary Details

Perry and Trudeau are currently enjoying an extensive European trip that has taken them through several major cultural capitals. Their itinerary includes stops in Barcelona, Milan, Paris, and Venice, showcasing a mix of leisure and sightseeing across the continent. The couple made their red carpet debut together at the Tribeca Festival in June twenty-twenty-six, following the confirmation of their relationship later in twenty-twenty-five, which had initially sparked romance rumors in July of that year.

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During their travels, Perry has shared various glimpses of their journey on social media, including a video of her taking a bath while riding on a train and a photo of her posing in a chic grey dress with a fur trim. Another image captured her in a snakeskin jacket and skirt, displaying her fashion-forward style. In one notable snapshot, Perry was seen holding three kings and the Ace of Spades while Trudeau played a card game in a white tuxedo, oblivious to her hand.

Arrival on the Orient Express

The couple's journey featured a notable arrival in Venice, Italy, on November twenty-third, where they were seen walking hand in hand. Stepping off the Orient Express from the French capital, Perry looked stylish in a low-cut black dress fastened with gold buttons. She completed her ensemble with ballet pumps, holding hands with Trudeau as they navigated the busy streets of the Italian city. The trip also included a stop in Venice, adding to the romantic and historic ambiance of their European adventure.

Future Projects and Russell Brand Context

This public outing comes amidst reports that Perry plans to reveal secrets about her past marriage to convicted rapist Russell Brand in an upcoming book and docuseries. Brand, Perry's ex-husband, was recently convicted of rape and sentenced to ten and a half years in prison for sexual assault. Perry ended their fourteen-month marriage, which concluded in twenty-eleven, via text message, a fact that has drawn significant media attention.

According to sources close to Perry, she had waited for the outcome of Brand's trial before finalizing a deal to tell her side of the story. She is now in active discussions with streaming giants including Netflix and Hulu about a Netflix-type series and an autobiography. A Hollywood source indicated that Perry received multiple offers over the years but refused to consider any until after the trial concluded, noting that there is a lot about the marriage which people do not know.

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The source described the marriage as a very dark period in Perry's life and stated that she has a lot to say. Perry has yet to publicly comment on Brand's conviction, but her team's engagement with major platforms suggests a significant project is in the works. This upcoming narrative promises to provide deeper insight into the personal history of one of the world's most famous musicians, adding another layer to her public persona.