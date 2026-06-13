Katy Perry's underwhelming performance opens 2026 World Cup in LA

Katy Perry performed a single low-key ballad at the SoFi Stadium opening ceremony for the 2026 World Cup game between USA and Paraguay, drawing fan criticism and overshadowed by a viral young Norwegian vocalist. The event contrasted with high-energy pregame shows earlier and sparked social media backlash over her subdued set and outfit.

The first 2026 World Cup game on American soil kicked off in baffling style on Friday night as Katy Perry performed an underwhelming ballad just before kickoff in LA.

More than 70,000 fans packed out SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles ahead of the USMNT opener, and many were expecting a high-energy show from the 'California Gurls' hitmaker. Instead, the pop superstar performed just one song - a little-known album track from two years ago called 'Wonder'.

Instead of belting out her hits - such as 'I Kissed A Girl' and 'Firework' - fans were left wanting more as she sang one song 10 minutes before the game and then quickly departed the stage. Perry was joined by 10-year-old Tius Luka for the performance, and he received plaudits for his incredible vocals from those watching at home.

The Norwegian boy has gained popularity in recent months for his viral covers of classic songs, and he will likely go down as the star of the show. Katy Perry wore a bold silver dress as she performed 'Wonder' before the USA game Perry beams as she makes her way off the pitch ahead of the World Cup opener in LA Ten-year-old Norwegian Tius Luka stole the show for his brilliant vocals alongside Perry Many were expecting a high-energy opening ceremony, but it was unexpectedly low-key On X, though, fans rounded on Perry, with one noting: 'What a train wreck of a performance.

She sounded terrible.

' Another added 'hilarious dress', with some joking she was returning to her astronaut days by dressing up like a spaceship. One fan wrote: 'This sucks', and another claimed: 'Get this s*** out of here.

' Gates had opened at 2pm EST in Inglewood, and fans lined up for hours to take their spot inside the arena, which is usually home to the NFL's Rams and Chargers. The SoFi opening ceremony was the third of three at the World Cup, after each host country put on a show immediately before its first game.

Friday night's Mexico game at the Azteca saw J Balvin make headlines, before Michael Buble led the way in Toronto ahead of Canada's 1-1 draw with Bosnia. New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and his glamorous girlfriend Marissa Ayers arrive Tyla and Future had earlier performed a much more energetic show in front of a huge trophy Perry performed in the middle of all 48 flags of countries represented in the 2026 World Cup In LA, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla had earlier performed a much more high-energy show during part one of the pregame, which began around 90 minutes before the match.

The first performance then ended and the stage was dismantled, leading to a social media meltdown with fans concerned that Katy Perry had pulled out of the show at late notice. But she did eventually take to the stage after the players had warmed up, finally performing around 10 minutes before the scheduled kickoff time.

The last World Cup opening ceremony in America, back in 1994, went down in history for a series of infamous moments, including Diana Ross' penalty miss and president Bill Clinton's attendance. On Friday night, though, there were no gaffes and certainly no president Trump in the building... just a simple ballad from Katy Perry and her young companion.

Paris Hilton poses for photographers as she is snapped arriving at the game at SoFi Stadium American soccer fans in cowboy hats await the start of the opening ceremony at SoFi Stadium When Katy Perry was announced as the opening ceremony headliner ahead of the tournament, the decision raised eyebrows - in part due to the nationality of her politician boyfriend Justin Trudeau. Perry and Canadian Trudeau - the former prime minister of his country - were first linked back in July 2025 after being spotted walking together in a park in Montreal.

Their romance has since gone from strength to strength, and they were spotted embracing on the singer's yacht in Santa Barbara in early October. They officially confirmed their relationship in December by sharing photos together on the politician's visit to Japan, with one fan referring to the post as the 'craziest hard launch in the history of the free world.

' The 70,000-seater SoFi Stadium is more used to hosting the NFL's Rams and Chargers Fans lined up outside from early afternoon, gaining access four hours before the game began Friday night's World Cup game at SoFi, meanwhile, was the fourth of the tournament, after some blockbuster openers north and south of the border. Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in the first game of the tournament in Mexico City, before South Korea came from behind to down Czechia 2-1 in Guadalajara.

Earlier on Friday, Canada snatched a 1-1 draw against Bosnia in Toronto, before attention turned to LA for the USMNT's highly-anticipated group match against Paraguay. Mauricio Pochettino's team are narrow favorites to win the Group D opening game, before moving on to face Australia and Turkey.





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