Katy Perry Refers to Russell Brand as Jail-Worthy Amid His New Convictions

Katy Perry's past remarks about Russell Brand resurface as he faces rape and sexual assault convictions. Explore the timeline of their marriage, his divorce text, and her current relationship with Justin Trudeau.

Katy Perry issued a stark reference to her former husband Russell Brand during a live performance in the United Kingdom last July, suggesting he deserved imprisonment. The Firework singer made the startling comment while participating in a fan interaction segment at the Blenheim Palace Festival in Oxfordshire. The remark has gained renewed and serious attention following recent legal proceedings involving the comedian.

Perry Remarks Trigger Legal Context

The comment originated during a question and answer session where a fan asked Perry how she would react to seeing her ex-husband. She responded directly by stating she hoped he was not present because he should be in jail. This statement has taken on a darker significance now that Brand has been convicted of rape and sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court last week. The timing of these convictions has brought her past words back into the public eye.

Also read Russell Brand Trial: Katy Perry Omitted By Prosecutors

History of Marriage and Divorce

Perry and Brand were married in a Hindu ceremony in Rajasthan, India, in October 2010. The celebration lasted six days and featured notable guests including Sean Combs, Jonathan Ross, and David Walliams. Their fourteen-month marriage ended when Brand filed for divorce on December 30, 2011. The comedian famously ended the relationship by sending a text message to Perry moments before she was scheduled to go on stage for a performance.

Public Statements on Jealousy and Success

Following the breakup, Perry publicly stated that Brand had been jealous of her rising success in the music industry. She has rarely discussed the details of their short-lived union in the years since the divorce. The comedian has not been widely quoted regarding the specific circumstances of their separation beyond the initial text message notification. Perry's subsequent personal life has seen her enter a long-term relationship with Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter named Daisy Dove.

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New Relationship with Justin Trudeau

Perry is currently in a relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is 54 years old. Their paths crossed when she was on tour, and the relationship began in the month following her split from Orlando Bloom in June 2025. Trudeau separated from his wife Sophie Gregoire in 2023, according to reports. Photographs of the couple kissing on a yacht surfaced in October 2025, confirming the public nature of their romance.

Current Career and Public Stance

The pop star described Trudeau as the love of her life in interviews surrounding her concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live from Paris. She has maintained a busy schedule with her current tour and public appearances. The juxtaposition of her current happiness with the legal troubles of her ex-husband highlights the drastic change in her personal narrative. Perry continues to focus on her music career and her family with Trudeau and her daughter.