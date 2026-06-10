Katy Perry Professes Love for Justin Trudeau at Tribeca Festival Premiere

Katy Perry has professed her love for Justin Trudeau at the premiere of her concert film at the 25th Annual Tribeca Festival in NYC. The 41-year-old songstress was supported by the former Prime Minister of Canada at the screening of Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour - Live From Paris. Perry confessed that Trudeau is the 'love of my life' and that she and Trudeau were already an item at the time of the performances in November 2025.

Katy Perry couldn't help but profess her love for her boyfriend Justin Trudeau when they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of her concert film on Monday, during the 25th Annual Tribeca Festival in NYC.

The 41-year-old songstress, who was first linked to the former Prime Minister of Canada last year, was supported by Trudeau at the screening of Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour - Live From Paris during the festivities. During a question-and-answer session after the screening, Perry confessed that Trudeau was the 'love of my life.

' While speaking about the shows featured in the concert film, and whether she considered herself the same person at the end of the 91-date tour, the hitmaker noted that she and Trudeau were already an item at the time of the performances in November 2025. 'I would say now at the end of 91 shows, I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life. I am very in love,' she confessed.

'Actually, that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that, because I'm a little bit like a rainbow kite. 'I fly super high and like touch the veiled cosmos, and sometimes I need to be anchored, so to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now,' Perry added.

Katy Perry, 41, confessed that her boyfriend Justin Trudeau, 54, is the love of her life when they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of her concert film on Monday at the 25th Annual Tribeca Festival in NYC The songstress put on a cozy display with Trudeau at the screening of Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour - Live From Paris during the festivities 'I am very in love,' she confessed.

'Actually, that show was after I met the love of my life,' she said, referencing the show featured in her concert film from November 2025 in Paris The songstress - whose separation from fiancé Orlando Bloom was revealed in June of last year - also noted that her most recent tour was her first that their five-year-old daughter Daisy accompanied her on. 'It was amazing,' she said of the experience.

'I think as mothers and fathers, we're just modeling something to our children, and all we can hope for is that they will grow up into better versions of ourselves and themselves, right? 'And so, I think if I'm out there living my most authentic, free, supported, empowered, smart, sexy life, she's going to have a pattern to follow, a model to follow.

And so any parent, I think, that can actually do that, I think it's really valuable to bring your kids to work,' she added. Read More Katy Perry baffles fans by collaborating with rapper who once threatened to 'smack' her She also joked about how Daisy had just FaceTimed her to ask her to get tickets for them to attend the World Cup 'She's a force. She tells me exactly what she thinks,' Perry said.

She also alluded to the difficult year she was in the midst of at the time of her concert film shoot due to her separation from Bloom. Perry was asked how she managed to go on stage for her intricate shows even when she was gripped by sorrow for her failed relationship.

'It's like sadness doesn't discriminate. Grief does not discriminate. Pain does not discriminate. Everybody is subjected to it in their own ways,' she said.

'And last year was probably one of the hardest years of my life, and I went through a f*** ton, and there were days that were really, really, really, really hard, and I just kept going because I made a promise to my fans. I made a promise to my daughter. I made a promise to myself, and I got through it.

The songstress - whose separation from fiancé Orlando Bloom was revealed in June of last year - also noted that her most recent tour was her first that their five-year-old daughter Daisy accompanied her on 'It was amazing,' she said of the experience.

'I think as mothers and fathers, we're just modeling something to our children, and all we can hope for is that they will grow up into better versions of ourselves and themselves, right?

' Perry was radiant wearing a sleeveless white dress that contained ruched details around the waist and fell down past her ankles The Firework hitmaker slipped into a pair of closed-toed, white heels and styled her locks into a chic updo She accessorized the look for the evening with a pair of dazzling silver earrings and matching rings 'I walked through the fire because everybody has to walk through their own fire, and if you're walking through hell, you keep going because on the other side of hell is definitely heaven,' Perry continued. 'It was the most successful tour of my life, though, because it's all about how you measure success.

' The Firework singer looked radiant at the premiere in a sleeveless white dress that contained ruched details around the waist and fell down past her ankles. Perry slipped into a pair of closed-toed, white heels and styled her locks into a chic updo. She accessorized the look for the evening with a pair of dazzling silver earrings and matching ring





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