Katy Perry Praises Air Canada Crew For Saving Passenger's Life On Flight

Katy Perry recently praised Air Canada's crew after witnessing a medical emergency on a flight from Montreal to Los Angeles. Perry was impressed with the level of attentiveness and quick action from the crew that assisted a passenger in need of medical assistance.

Katy Perry has praised Air Canada 's crew after witnessing a medical emergency during a recent flight from Montreal to Los Angeles. Perry, 41, who is dating Canada's former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , applauded the staff's quick action and consideration for a passenger in need of medical assistance.

The medical situation was resolved on the flight and everyone left ok. Good for you @AirCanada! The airliner promptly replied to Perry, promising to relay her compliment with the crew assisting during the flight. Katy Perry has praised Air Canada's crew after witnessing a medical emergency during a flight from Montreal to Los Angele





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Katy Perry Air Canada Medical Emergency Flight From Montreal To Los Angeles Quick Action Consideration Justin Trudeau Canada's Former Prime Minister

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