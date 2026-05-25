Katy Perry Praises Air Canada Crew for Quick Response During Flight

Katy Perry has praised Air Canada's crew after witnessing a medical emergency during a recent flight from Montreal to Los Angeles. Perry applauded the staff's quick action and consideration for a passenger in need of medical assistance. The airliner promptly replied to Perry with a promise to relay her compliment to the crew. Perry and Trudeau have been Together since last year, following her split from long-term partner Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has praised Air Canada 's crew after witnessing a medical emergency during a recent flight from Montreal to Los Angeles . Perry, 41, who is dating Canada's former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , applauded the staff's 'quick action' and 'consideration' for a passenger in need of medical assistance .

The medical situation was resolved on the flight and everyone left ok. Good for you @AirCanada! The airliner promptly replied to Perry, promising to relay her compliment with the crew assisting during the flight.

Katy Perry has praised Air Canada's crew after witnessing a medical emergency during a flight from Montreal to Los Angeles Perry applauded Air Canada's treatment of a passenger in need during a recent flight; pictured an Air Canada flight in 2023 In less than an hour, the airliner replied: Hello Katy, thank you for taking the time to share this. If you wouldn't mind sending us a DM with more details so that we may share this with the crew.

Two hours after Perry's initial tweet another representative promised to relay her 'kind words' with the staff in question. Thank you Katy, we will make sure to send your kind words to the team onboard. We are sure they will be more than happy to see this. /Regis, they tweeted.

The Daily Mail has contacted Air Canada for comment but have not yet heard back. Perry and Trudeau have been together since last year, following her split from long-term partner Orlando Bloom. The Roar singer has five-year-old daughter Daisy with Bloom while Trudeau has children Xavier 'Xav' James, 18, Ella-Grace Margaret, 17, and Hadrien Grégoire, 12, with ex Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. Recently Xav expressed approval of his father's highly publicized romance with Perry.

A budding musician, the teen revealed that Perry helps him musically as he asks for her advice about songs he's working on. Perry reached out to Air Canada directly on X with her applause The airliner promptly replied to Perry's compliment and their speedy response received the side eye by various X users Speaking on the Can't Be Censored podcast, he said: When I'm really happy with a song I send it to her.

She's always happy to give me advice or tell me what I should change. She's super nice. She's super down to earth. She's great.

I think that my dad's happy so that's important. Xav said that he is 'used' to the noise that comes with his father dating a famous person after growing up in the public eye due to his dad's role in politics. He said that seeing a photo of his father and his new girlfriend together is 'just like any other picture of my dad and my mom. Or just my dad.

' While the romance has been reason for joy, last month Perry also faced controversy after Ruby Rose accused her of sexual assault in an alleged 2010 incident - a claim the singer has vigorously denied. The couple have been dating since last year, after her relationship with Orlando Bloom came to an end Perry recently has been plunged into controversy after she was accused of sexual assault by Ruby Rose, a claim she has vigorously denied Rose, 40, who appeared in Orange Is The New Black, claimed in a social media post that the incident with the singer took place at a Melbourne nightclub when she was in her twenties.

Australian police have since confirmed they were investigating the allegation. Rose added that it had taken her 'almost two decades' to speak about it publicly.

However, a representative for Katy hit back at Rose's comments in a statement to the Daily Mail, saying: The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies. Ms Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named





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Katy Perry Air Canada Medical Emergency Flight Crew Quick Response Medical Assistance Canada Montreal Los Angeles Justin Trudeau

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