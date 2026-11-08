Katy Perry Plans Book and Docuseries About Russell Brand Marriage

Katy Perry is preparing to release a book and docusereries detailing her 14-month marriage to Russell Brand, following his recent conviction for sexual assault.

Pop icon Katy Perry is planning to publish a book and produce a documentary series that will detail the intimate and turbulent details of her 14-month marriage to Russell Brand. This major media initiative comes 15 years after their split and follows the recent legal conviction of Brand for sexual assault. Sources indicate that the singer has maintained a public silence on the matter until now.

Perry Waits for Brand Trial Outcome

Ms Perry was waiting for the conclusion of Brand's trial before finalizing any media deal regarding her side of the relationship. She has received numerous offers over the years to tell her story but refused to consider any until the legal proceedings were complete. Her team has now entered active discussions with major streaming platforms to produce the content.

Also read Russell Brand Trial: Katy Perry Omitted By Prosecutors

Netflix and Hulu Approach Star

Hollywood sources confirm that Perry and her representatives have been in contact with industry giants including Netflix and Hulu. The pop singer is considering both a documentary-style series and an autobiography to share the narrative. There are reportedly many undisclosed details about their union that have not been previously revealed to the public.

Detailed Brand Assault Conviction Facts

Russell Brand, age 51, was convicted of sexually assaulting a female Channel 4 employee in 2009. The court heard he asked for a massage and then thrust his head into the woman's lap around her groin area. The victim described feeling repulsed by the incident. The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed Perry was never asked to provide a witness statement.

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Perry's Stated Feelings on Marriage

Perry, age 42, previously hinted at the darkness of the relationship in a 2013 Vogue interview. She described Brand as controlling and hurtful when he could not handle her success as a boss on tour. She stated she kept the real truth locked in a safe for a rainy day. She recently told fans that Brand should be in jail for his actions.

Background on 2011 Split and Aftermath

The couple married in 2010 after meeting on the set of Get Him To The Greek in 2009. Brand ended the marriage in November 2011 by sending a text message just before Perry went on stage. He had previously posted photos of her without makeup and joked about bedding college girls during a US tour. Perry later had a long-term relationship with Orlando Bloom and has a daughter with him.