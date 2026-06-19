Katy Perry Opens Up About Mental Health Battles and New Romance with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry reflects on her split from Orlando Bloom, her struggles with mental health, and how her new relationship with Justin Trudeau has brought her stability and healing.

Global pop sensation Katy Perry has recently shared an intimate look into the emotional turmoil and subsequent healing she experienced during what she describes as the most challenging period of her existence.

The forty-one-year-old singer opened up about the profound mental health struggles that accompanied her separation from actor Orlando Bloom in June 2025. After nine years of companionship, including an engagement in 2019 and the birth of their daughter Daisy in August 2020, the couple decided to part ways. Perry reflected on the duality of the past year, characterizing it as both the worst and the best year of her life.

She explained that while the pain was immense, it allowed her to create a necessary space for her own personal growth and identity, eventually leading her to a place of newfound stability. During an interview on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music, she admitted that the period following her split was marked by intense sadness, recalling a specific moment in Adelaide during her Lifetimes tour where she found herself overwhelmed by tears, struggling to absorb the weight of her public and private collapses.

She questioned whether it was even possible for a single person to withstand such a concentrated amount of emotional intensity, yet she is grateful that she persevered through those dark moments, noting that life has an incredible capacity to improve if one simply continues to move forward. In the wake of this heartbreak, Perry has found an unexpected source of happiness and strength in her new relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

She has been incredibly vocal about her affection for Trudeau, describing him as a blessing from God and a stabilizing force in her life. Using a vivid metaphor, Perry described herself as a rainbow kite that often flies high and touches the cosmos, but requires a strong anchor to keep from drifting away. She believes that Trudeau provides that essential anchor, making her feel whole and grounded for the first time in a long while.

The couple has not shied away from the public eye, making a high-profile red carpet appearance together in New York City for the premiere of her concert film and enjoying romantic outings in Santa Barbara. Despite the romantic shift, the transition between her former and current partner has been handled with maturity. Representatives for both Perry and Bloom have emphasized that their primary focus remains the co-parenting of their daughter, Daisy.

They are committed to providing her with a life filled with love, stability, and mutual respect. Orlando Bloom himself has spoken positively about the situation, stating in an interview on the Today show that there is nothing but love between them and expressing gratitude for the beautiful daughter they share.

Bloom also used the opportunity to discuss his professional endeavors, including his film titled The Cut, noting that he feels a sense of fulfillment after giving his all to his work. On the professional front, Perry is preparing to channel her experiences into her music. She is set to release a new single titled Watch It Burn on June 25.

The song, written alongside Justin Tranter, is one of two honest tracks, including another called Band-Aids, that Perry was initially terrified to release. She confessed that the lyrics were so raw and revealing of her personal story that she repeatedly told herself she would never put them out for public consumption.

However, she now feels that releasing the track is a necessary step to clear the path for her future creative evolution. Perry views her current state of mind as a journey of constant evolution, where every day presents a new chance to be a better person and a positive role model for her family and community.

She feels more settled and real than ever before, viewing her journey from the depths of despair to the heights of new love as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit





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