Katy Perry Declares Justin Trudeau 'Love of My Life' at Concert Film Premiere

Katy Perry made her first red carpet appearance with boyfriend Justin Trudeau at the Tribeca Festival premiere of her concert film, where she openly declared him the love of her life and reflected on how the relationship anchored her during a transformative tour that followed a difficult personal year.

Katy Perry made a significant public appearance with her boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , at the premiere of her concert film during the 25th Annual Tribeca Festival in New York City.

The event marked their first joint red carpet debut as a couple, drawing considerable media attention. During a question-and-answer session following the screening of Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour - Live From Paris, the 41-year-old singer openly expressed her deep affection, stating that Trudeau is the 'love of my life.

' She reflected on how her relationship with Trudeau, which began before the November 2025 Paris performances captured in the film, had become an anchoring force in her life. Using poetic language, Perry described herself as a 'rainbow kite' that soars high but needs an anchor, and she credited Trudeau with making her feel whole and grounded.

The concert film documents the final leg of her extensive 91-date Lifetimes Tour, an endeavor she described as transformative, leading her to feel more centered and authentic. Perry also shared insights into her personal life as a mother, noting that this tour was the first on which her five-year-old daughter Daisy accompanied her.

She emphasized the importance of modeling a fulfilling life for her child, stating she wants Daisy to see her living 'my most authentic, free, supported, empowered, smart, sexy life' as a pattern to follow. Perry humorously added that Daisy, who is already a 'force' with strong opinions, recently FaceTimed to request tickets to the World Cup, showcasing her daughter's spirited personality.

The singer acknowledged that the period covered by the film coincided with one of the most challenging years of her life, following her separation from fiancé Orlando Bloom, which was announced in June of the previous year. She described enduring profound grief and pain but persevering through a sense of duty to her fans, her daughter, and herself.

Perry framed the tour's success not by conventional metrics but by personal growth, saying, 'It was the most successful tour of my life, though, because it's all about how you measure success.

' She concluded with a resonant metaphor: 'I walked through the fire because everybody has to walk through their own fire, and if you're walking through hell, you keep going because on the other side of hell is definitely heaven. ' Visually, Perry captured attention in an elegant sleeveless white gown featuring ruched detailing at the waist and a sweeping ankle-length train. She complemented the look with closed-toe white heels, a chic updo, and dazzling silver earrings and rings.

The premiere served as both a celebration of her artistic work and a window into her evolving personal narrative, marked by newfound love, maternal dedication, and resilience in the face of public scrutiny and private struggle. The Tribeca Festival appearance underscores her continued relevance in entertainment circles and her willingness to intertwine her personal and professional worlds in the public eye.

The event was a milestone in her journey, highlighting how personal anchors can provide stability amid the tumultuous demands of fame and global touring





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